Join our Finance team and advance your career as a Team Leader Customer Operations GME.

Job Purpose

The Team Leader of Customer Operations is responsible for managing and enhancing customer relationships across Aspac, ensuring top-notch service delivery while driving operational excellence and strategic improvements. This role oversees Order-to-Cash (O2C) processes, customer satisfaction, compliance, and works collaboratively with Sales, Supply Chain, Credit, Finance, and external partners.

Key responsibilities include leading, problem-solving, and maintaining a customer-focused approach to ensure smooth operations and high service quality, supporting business growth.

The Team Leader is also the first point of escalation for team-handled processes and ensures strategic projects are driven successfully without compromising compliance framework.

Key Accountabilities

Plan, develop and monitor implementation of quality and process improvement by using technology, continuous improvement initiatives, standard methodologies and data-driven management. Track progress and suggest recommendations for improvement as required.

Manage and supervise operational and customer facing activities of the team.

Manage a team to provide world-class performance in Order to Cash Management and deliver customer experience aligned with business strategy.

Coach team members to address process gaps, identify inefficiencies and help to embed a continuous improvement culture in the organisation, by supporting long term career development of key talents.

Lead the team and establish cross functional collaboration by identifying, resolving and developing solutions for complex processes, systems and standards, and providing timely reporting on customer excellence to assist management in business performance and planning.

Analyse customer satisfaction metrics to identify challenges and accordingly implement Customer communication framework & design.

Have a thorough understanding of systems and tools and ensuring that value driven conversations are being performed by improving the accuracy and effectiveness of relevant data.

Facilitate full price increase exercise for the business within the agreed timeline and ensure the compliances.

Reviewing service level agreement (SLA) from time to time for key markets.

Plan and assign work to team members, monitor adherence to workforce schedules and highlight gaps. Ensure proper back ups are created and if required support team in order management and master data maintenance activities.

Supporting product transitions and ensure the orders and systems are in place for smooth transition.

Supporting ad-hoc projects for the business – system changes, JDE enhancement, e-invoicing, New Product Introduction (NPI), new business model etc.

Support any internal/external audits relevant as required along with the rest of the customer operations team to ensure safe, reliable and compliant operations.

