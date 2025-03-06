Team Leader - Customer Solutions Hub

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

Role Overview:

This role will oversee and drive the operations of our Customer Solutions & Logistics Hub, a team with multifaceted strengths of Customer Solutions Analysts, Logistics Analysts and Logistics Process & Systems Specialists who provide exceptional service to customers & partners both internal and external. The role will be responsible for resolving complex and time critical inquiries and issues, often handling conflicting priorities to ensure the delivery of seamless solutions across multiple channels!

Shift Timing: 3:00 AM to 12:00 PM IST

Role & Responsibilities:

Be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Customer Solutions & Logistics Hub.

Create an environment that supports team members to build positive working relationships with the wider sales, logistics, GBS, & technology teams.

Develop and maintain the resources and capability necessary to provide sufficient support across the customer solutions and logistics areas.

Act as a point of contact for team members and partners to ensure prompt resolution of any issues. This may require availability after hours to support local business hours in Australia & New Zealand.

Work with partners to develop key performance metrics for the team across areas including customer satisfaction, issue resolution, and continuous improvement.

Ensure that all team members are knowledgeable about company products, services and policies in order to provide accurate and timely solutions

Support the implementation of new systems, processes or technologies that enhance the Customer experience across the entire order to cash cycle and deliver operational efficiency.

Develop and maintain process and procedure documentation across Customer and Logistics.



Experience & Qualification:





Experience of 3 to 5 years in a similar role

Strong leadership and team management skills, with the ability to motivate and inspire a team

Demonstrate stakeholder management & leadership skills with ability to connect and influence at all levels

Excellent verbal & written communication skills

Deep understanding of customer needs and a passion for driving customer satisfaction

Excellent problem-solving ability

Ability to analyze data and use insights to inform decision-making strategy

Experience in driving customer service initiatives and implementing process improvements

Experience in coaching, developing and retaining talent!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Channel Management, Customer promise execution, Customer Segmentation, Customer Service Design, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Demand Management, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Operational pricing, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using insights dashboards



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.