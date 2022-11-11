Responsible for leading a team accountable for supporting product development through managing a portfolio of development/investigation projects involving the design and development of new products and test methods and using sound technical capabilities to report on and deliver specifications for products that have new or improved performance features or cost advantages and ensuring the delivery of key milestones.
Job Purpose
The Team Leader Industrial PD is responsible to lead the local team and support local Product Development for Industrial. The role will collaborate with CCTC Director and other stakeholders including sales, marketing, supply chain and procurement to support regional activities (e.g. localization effort, China 4 China). The role reports into the global Industrial Product Development Organization.
Key Accountabilities