  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Team Leader Industrial PD

Team Leader Industrial PD

Team Leader Industrial PD

  • Location China - Central - Shanghai
  • Travel required Negotiable
  • Job category Research &amp; Technology Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 140950BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Responsible for leading a team accountable for supporting product development through managing a portfolio of development/investigation projects involving the design and development of new products and test methods and using sound technical capabilities to report on and deliver specifications for products that have new or improved performance features or cost advantages and ensuring the delivery of key milestones.

Job Purpose

The Team Leader Industrial PD is responsible to lead the local team and support local Product Development for Industrial. The role will collaborate with CCTC Director and other stakeholders including sales, marketing, supply chain and procurement to support regional activities (e.g. localization effort, China 4 China). The role reports into the global Industrial Product Development Organization.

Key Accountabilities

  • Lead the Industrial PD team to operate facilities in a safe and responsible manner and ensure compliance and integrity of local data
  • Team Leader is part of CCTC leadership team and co-ordinates with CCTC director to support China strategy plan and growth agenda for the business
  • Responsible for the implementation and management of laboratory operating procedures e.g. equipment calibration, raw material storage, equipment maintenance responsibilities for the Industrial PD lab
  • Continue to develop the CCTC capabilities for Industrial PD to support business growth agenda
  • Hold accountability for the CCTC Industrial PD CAPEX budget and cost centre
  • The role provides responsibility for Industrial PD OMS / Quality Management tasks
  • Job Holder is the interface between Industrial PD and TD and is co-ordinating information and project related tasks (e.g. localization projects, China 4 China)
  • Supports and co-ordinates local initiatives for industrial PD (e.g. China 4 China) and represents the Industrial PD team in the steering committees
  • Present technical material at customer events and at external technical seminars/conferences, drive technical advocacy
  • Building effective networks outside of the technology function to include: suppliers of goods and services, technical consultancies, OEMs, BP marketing, BP Legal, Global Supply Chain. BP Procurement
  • Monitor product performance in the marketplace with a view of continuous improvement. Check competitor activity/products regularly

Job Holder Requirements
  • Degree or equivalent in Chemistry, Engineering or related technical discipline
  • 5+ years’ experience in a technical role, advanced technical knowledge of own discipline/accountabilities
  • Strong technical presentation and communication skills
  • Strong intercultural skills
  • Proficient at networking, motivating and leading across different functions
  • Fluent in English

