Team Leader - Network & property Optimization

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, using technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

Role Overview :

The Network & Property Optimisation will help to influence bp's growth ambitions through optimisation of our network plan to align with business objectives. You'll play a key role in helping to assess all growth and benefit opportunities across the network from new stores to third party opportunities. You will guide our Network and Property leads in ANZ where the opportunities lie to accelerate growth and focus negotiations, whilst leading, inspiring and mentoring a small team of property professionals !

Shift Timing: 3 AM to 12 Noon IST

Responsibilities :

Review and refresh of bp network plan responsible for identifying growth opportunities to collaborate both the local ANZ strategy but also the corporate 2050 targets.

Micro-analysis of specific market activities to identify resulting opportunities for bp.

Review of new store opportunities proposed via other channels of trade to assess whether complimentary or competitive with existing network, including recommendation on whether the store should proceed and which CoT it should sit within.

Lead a small team of property professionals with a focus on developing their abilities and delivering exceptional administration support to the on-ground team in ANZ.

Prepare submissions for new opportunities to support negotiations and internal process sign off.

Collaborate with key internal customers to incorporate new commercial opportunities into the CAPEX framework and growth strategy. Serve as the main point for prioritisation within the N&P team, and work closely with the Construction Services lead to ensure all capital pipeline opportunities are identified and captured.

Support the growth of the bp network across ANZ.

Work with the Finance team for budgeting and forecasting commercial property revenue and expenditure in cases proposed. Using the analysts in the wider asset hub to support.

Prepare and review development feasibility and modeling, ensuring high quality, efficient and effective commercial property portfolio development opportunities are present to the N and P leads

Job requirements & qualifications:

Experience in a network or property role within a fast-growing business, including but not limited to network planning, town planning, property leasing or development, preferably with retail properties.

Proven leadership and interpersonal skills.

Strong commercial insight

Ability to encourage and lead

Analytical skills for data-driven decisions

Excellent customer management

Strong verbal and written communication



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Building services and standards, Building sustainability, Communication, Continuous improvement, Contract Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Financial Analysis, Integrated Planning, Long Term Planning, Project execution planning, Real estate and location Strategy, Safety Leadership, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management, Translating strategy into plans, Waterfall Model, Workplace colleague experience



