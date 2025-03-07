This role is not eligible for relocation

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, leveraging technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

Role Overview :

The convenience retail ‘pricebook’ is the single repository for all ‘in-range stock keeping units (SKUs)’, their associated ‘master data attributes’ (eg, product name and dimensions), pricing attributes (eg, cost and retail) and vendor/sourcing details.

The pricebook is a foundational and crucial component of the M&C digital architecture. Convenience retail products begin and end their lives in the pricebook, Indeed, an article cannot be sold (in store) unless it is firstly setup in the pricebook. The pricebook is also linked digitally with other systems including supply chain and space planning systems. Accuracy of pricebook data and information is therefore crucial given potential downstream impacts/use cases.

The ‘Team Leader – Pricebook' is responsible for owning the ‘pricebook team’ and leading all aspects of total administration, management and accuracy of the ‘pricebook’ and related components.

Shift Timing : 1 AM - 10 AM IST

Responsibilities :

Lead, support and mentor a team of senior pricebook advisers.

Support strong ways of working with local and ANZ business customers (eg, category leads).

Ensure all information relating to product/article setup (including pricing) is kept updated and accurately maintained

Ensure teams’ compliance and adherence to key processes including but not limited to the PCC cycle (product change cycle), promotional planning cycle and range review calendar.

Support pricebook administration associated with promotions setup and relevant buy periods.

Support collection and administration of supplier ‘product’ data into the pricebook.

Support timely response to stores and store queries relating to pricebook matters

Where appropriate, support timely response to Buying Group stores w.r.t. pricebook matters

Job requirements & qualifications:

8-10 years of retail experience (eg, retail operations and/or retail support)

Strong communication and teamwork skills

Experience leading and encouraging a team with multifaceted strengths.

Proven commercial competence.

Ability to think analytically and tackle problems

Experience with retail pricebook tools preferred.

You will work with :

This role will play a part of the engine room of the ANZ business that enables delivery of the bp strategy for our customers and team. Playing a pivotal role in landing both the company and local strategies.



