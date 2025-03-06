Team Leader - Projects and Program Management

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Description:





Job Overview:

As a team leader, the individual will be responsible for the delivery of offsite project and program management. They will collaborate closely with the ANZ Construction Team to articulate and handle the overall development, implementation, communication, and operation of a comprehensive scheduling process and works program for the ANZ business, ensuring alignment with strategic outcomes!

The role requires coordination with Regional Construction Leads and the Construction Services Lead to ensure a pipeline of projects and programs that align with the integrated network plan, budgetary constraints (both capital expenditure and revenue expenditure), investment hurdles, and health, safety, and environmental risk management expectations!

Shift Timing: 5:00am to 2:00pm IST

Role & Responsibilities:

Collaborate with Project Coordinators to balance resource loading across projects

Coordinate with Regional Construction Leads to be responsible for the ANZ works program and scheduling, aligning with network strategy and investment guidelines

Develop and be responsible for programs to enhance network sites throughout their lifecycle, ensuring optimal repair vs replacement of assets

Support capital and expense planning, coordinate sessions with key partners, and prepare draft and final plans for approval

Handle sub-programs within the overall works program.

Monitor project key performance indicators for time, cost, quality, and risk on ANZ projects, meeting bp requirements

Analyze performance metrics against plans, generating insights and activating timely interventions

Develop performance reports and insights with the Construction Services Lead, presenting them at relevant forums.

Translate strategic commitments into multi-year project pipelines and annual plans, ensuring alignment with strategy

Communicate clearly and build agreement across customers.

Influence and build positive relationships organization-wide.

Mentor and empower others in program management, tracking optimization opportunities.

Ensure alignment with network strategy, plans, and budget constraints working with regional leads, network planning, and finance.

Experience & Qualification:

Proven experience of 10 years, including at least 4 years in people management

Qualification in Program Management, Construction Management, or Engineering

Extensive experience in Construction Project Management and Leadership

Prior experience within the retail fuel industry

Skilled in risk mitigation through analysis and contingency planning.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control (Inactive), Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.