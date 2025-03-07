This role is eligible for relocation within country

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

As bp transitions to a coordinated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, leveraging technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

Role overview:

The ANZ M&C convenience business operates 12 promotional periods within a calendar year. Up to 100 promotions may feature in each promotional period and promotions differ between Australia and New Zealand. Individual promotions typically fall into 1 of 2 categories (1) always on, spanning multiple promotional periods or (2) pulsing promotions, beginning and finishing within a single promotional period. Promotional/product setup occurs within the pricebook and is the responsibility of the pricebook function. Beyond pricebook setup, promotional administration associated with planning and execution promotional activity sits within the remit of the team leader and senior promotions advisors.

The ‘Team Leader – Promotions' is responsible for leading a team of senior promotions advisers and coordinates all administrative activity associated with planning and implementing retail promotions.

Shift Timing: 3 AM IST

Responsibilities:

Lead, support and mentor a team of senior advisers.

Support strong ways of working with local and ANZ customers

Ensure site/POS database is maintained and kept accurate

Review current promotional processes and find opportunities for process improvement

Maintain process documents and ensure all information is accurate

Act as key contact for both the ANZ M&C team and suppliers (eg, for any/all promotional enquiries)

Establish strong ways of working with the Marketing team to capture any marketing campaign inclusions into the monthly promotional program

Coordinate the provision of digital POS for nominated sites

Source images for new products from suppliers plus any relevant T&Cs

Mentor and lead the team to ensure tasks are completed on time and accoring to plan.

Job requirements & qualifications:

8-10 years retail experience (eg, retail operations and/or retail support)

Strong communication and collaboration skills

Experience leading and encouraging a diverse team

Proven commercial competence.

Ability to think analytically and tackle problems.

Experience in design and execution of promotional/marketing campaigns helpful.

You will work with:

This role will play a part of the engine room of the ANZ business that enables delivery of the bp strategy for our customers and team. Playing a pivotal role in landing both the company and local strategies.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Continued Learning, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Knowledge Sharing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Offer execution and growth, Operational Excellence, Partner relationship management {+ 10 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.