Team Leader - Property & Administration

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, using technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

Role Overview :

Lead and develop a high-performing team to manage and optimise the ANZ property portfolio, which includes Retail, Marine, Aviation, Refineries, Workplace, Terminals, and destination Electrical Vehicle charging networks. Serve as the intermediary between, (BP ANZ Senior Management, Network and Property groups, global records' network, external service providers, and global Technical, Finance, Procurement, and Data HUBs)

Ensure compliance with financial, operational, and audit requirements, be responsible for significant financial and operational activities, and drive continuous improvement and sustainability initiatives? Maintain professional relationships with customers and ensure accurate data management. Share a point of view in real estate, finance and operations, navigating sophisticated structures and resolving operational issues to support business objectives.

Shift Timing : 3:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Responsibilities :

Strategy: Develop and implement strategic operational plans to optimise portfolio performance and align with business objectives. Implement sustainable initiatives to reduce operational costs' impact!

Projects: Drive and or collaborate to global and local project integrations or transitions.

Provide operational, property domain expertise and leadership in transition, project and organisational change.

Customer engagement : Maintain professional customer relationships with senior leaders, SME’s, third party service providers, landlords, tenants, external vendors and government agencies.

People Management: Lead a high performing team of Senior and Junior Property Analysts and Record management domain experts and Resource management.

Mentor and coach team members to enhance their professional development.

Payments:

Coordinate annual rent roll expenditure and payment execution for ANZ region ($350M+), in line with ANZ lease obligations.

Handle expenditure ANZ region ($150M+) in annual property rates, licenses, taxes, and utility charges.

Oversee lease income ANZ region ($15M+) handling low risk recovery.

Supervise 1M+ in records management expenditure.

Reporting and compliance:

Ensure monthly delivery of critical business live and static reporting to support Property leasing obligations. E.g. Cashflow, Critical dates, Rent reviews, On charging, Licence to operate.

Ensure annual year-end financial activities, governance, compliance, audit requirements are met.

Lead all aspects of BSA and month-end financial activities for property related GL’s.

Maintain audit compliance across new, modified, or varied sites in ANZ.

Lead all aspects of reporting and financial compliance of leases in Nakisa (IFRS16).

Coordinate any tax compliance requirements of the portfolio.

Lead all aspects of change management change of new, modified or divested sites in ERP systems.

Systems:

Navigating complex payment, lease, and freehold structures to be financially treated and implemented via ERP/compliance/purchase order systems.

Ensure continuous improvement across systems, processes, automation, and controls.

Assess and provide system features, UAT, migration, and stabilisation.

Integrate new system features across payments, real estate compliance, and licensing applications.

Design data or CX output in alignment with business requirements, that reduces friction and provides business insight.

Operations:

Provide real estate and finance expertise, workshops, meetings, and operational changes.

Provide reporting, budget figures or run queries via ERP systems for Senior leaders/managers.

Manage ANZ Utility bill management operation in line with contracted critical metrics.

Resolve complex operational issues by collaborating with SME experts and drive programs of work to deliver outcomes.

Conduct gap assessments and present insights and options to improve portfolio operations and costs to senior leaders.

Maintain accurate property, lease data, license and records management data.

Participate and chip in to 3rd party procurement activities, including contract renewals, sourcing, operational scope, gap and cost assessments.

Handle ANZ record management resources and operations in accordance with global records management policies and contracted Key Performance Indicator.

Incident management, cyber and fraud prevention.

Job requirements & qualifications:

Bachelor of Property and Real Estate (Finance Major) or Australian Real Estate Agents License e.g. Cert IV

10+ years in change, project and transition management.

10+ years of experience in managing a technical team

Very high attention to detail, compliance and governance.

Critical thinking and complex problem-solving capability across large scale diverse real estate portfolio’s, leasing, ERP (finance/real estate related) i.e. SAP REX and 3rd party service provisioning.

Senior industry and business relationship engagement and presentation capability. Proactively collaborate.

Strong ANZ real estate industry relationships, industry knowledge and clear understanding of ANZ lease or freehold obligations, trusts

Ability to adapt quickly and work in structured and non-structured environment

High-reaching, driven and innovative committed to improvement approach.

Advanced use of Finance ERP & Real Estate systems.

Advanced user of MS applications.

10+ years operating large scale, multi asset class real estate portfolios including large scale rent roll management.

You will work with

Australian and New Zealand; landlords, tenants, government agencies, consultants, audit groups, highly technical teams in IT, finance, network, real estate. All groups across BP at various levels, various vendors/service providers e.g. utilities, property services and consultants, government bodies.

Key member of BP's Global Real Estate Community.

Key ANZ GBS Finance Leaders.

Team culture is highly focused on strong and positive partnership, with proactive external and internal customer engagement.

Senior business leaders who require proactive, informative, articulate, high paced, engaging interactions.



