Team Leader - Retail Services Hub

Customers & Products



Supply & Trading Group



As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, leveraging technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

This role is internally titled as" Team Leader - Trading Services Hub "

The ‘Team Leader - Trading Services Hub’ is accountable for team leadership, establishing/maintaining new ways of working across local (and ANZ M&C) teams & providing overarching support across key trading services activities;

(1) pricebook administration

(2) micro space planning

(3) promotions co-ordination

(4) rebates management

(5) other key retail support activity.

This is a Team Handling role.

Shift Timing: 3 AM- 12 PM IST

Lead, develop and support ‘the new’ trading services hub team. Play a meaningful role in building business knowledge/ know-how across the hub and establish new and effective communication & ‘ways of working’ with local and key ANZ M&C customers.

Promote a culture where decisions are ‘customer/data’ led. Furthermore and given timezone/geographical differences, actively promote a strong bias for action & performance across the team. Help the team earn a reputation for pace, agility, accuracy and responsiveness.

Provide overarching support of activity associated with (1) maintenance and administration of the AU and NZ pricebook, (2) updating and maintaining micro space plans (planograms), (3) promotions administration and support, (4) Buying Group support and (5) rebates management and administration.

Provide overarching support of retail activity including but not limited to; store opening and closing, supplier communications, supplier setup and maintenance, home delivery administration and activity associated with ‘purchase to pay’ P2P.

Champion safe operations. Partner closely with ANZ customers in the event of product recalls, quarantine requirements and/or other activities such as product returns.

Tertiary qualification in either Marketing, Commerce, Business or any related subject area.

Strong communication and collaboration skills

Experience leading and inspiring a complementary team

Demonstrated commercial competence.

Ability to think analytically and solve problems

8 –10 years of retail experience (operational and/or support capacity) is good to have.

This role will play a part in the engine room of the ANZ business that enables delivery of the bp strategy for our customers and team. Playing a pivotal role in landing both the company and local strategies.



This position is not available for remote working



