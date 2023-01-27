The Technical Business Analyst is responsible for eliciting, defining and managing technical requirements for a sprint team through creation of user stories and supporting material.
The role will enable the definition of requirements and user stories for product development, improving processes and systems, reducing their costs, improving their sustainability, and the quantification of potential business benefits. Furthermore, it is encouraged that collaborative creation and iteration of viable specifications and acceptance criteria in preparation for the deployment of digital products is a key aspect of this role.
This role will also be involved in Data & Analytics initiatives, accountable for requirements analysis and management, resolving most appropriate means to represent business requirements in the context of data product features and capabilities, data platform functions and features.
BP Pulse will play a meaningful role in supporting BP’s ambition to achieve “Net Zero by 2050”. We are seeking talented and enthusiastic engineers to make this happen.
We'd expect that you would -
We want you to be someone who has a been working in a Business Analysis role and is comfortable in their capability to code. Beyond that - we'd love to see: