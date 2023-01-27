Job summary

What are we looking for?

The Technical Business Analyst is responsible for eliciting, defining and managing technical requirements for a sprint team through creation of user stories and supporting material.

The role will enable the definition of requirements and user stories for product development, improving processes and systems, reducing their costs, improving their sustainability, and the quantification of potential business benefits. Furthermore, it is encouraged that collaborative creation and iteration of viable specifications and acceptance criteria in preparation for the deployment of digital products is a key aspect of this role.

This role will also be involved in Data & Analytics initiatives, accountable for requirements analysis and management, resolving most appropriate means to represent business requirements in the context of data product features and capabilities, data platform functions and features.

BP Pulse will play a meaningful role in supporting BP’s ambition to achieve “Net Zero by 2050”. We are seeking talented and enthusiastic engineers to make this happen.

We'd expect that you would -

Conducting the core technical analysis activities within a microservices landsacpe, discovering, analysing, ensuring that requirements are fit for purpose and aligned to a business value chain and agreed upon technical objectives; while working closely with the Product Manager, Technical domain owner and architects.

Translating requirements into logical design specifications in alignment with the target environment, Non-functional requirements, and existing systems; along with supporting the development of detailed designs and documents using required standards, methods and tools

Collaborate with the Product Owner and the team to prioritize the product backlog, assessing and providing inputs to release schedules and components, ensuring release processes and procedures are maintained. Carrying out testing and/or coordinating with testers and component specialists

Analysis, design thinking and agile techniques to craft epics and user stories

Define and write User Stories and Acceptance Criteria via design thinking and agile business analysis principles

Work with the Scrum team on continuous story grooming and provide mentorship on future stories

Validate what has been delivered meets the stated user story acceptance criteria

Coordinate sprint reviews with Product Owners to provide visibility and collect feedback

Facilitate dependencies, risks and issues across team applying scrum of scrum techniques for effective delivery

Define baselines, measures, and interdependencies of value streams to drive benefits realisation.

So - what do we want to see from you?

We want you to be someone who has a been working in a Business Analysis role and is comfortable in their capability to code. Beyond that - we'd love to see: