Tech Domain Owner

Job summary

Responsible for supporting software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), working with users to capture requirements, using sound technical capabilities to lead the design, development and maintenance of the relevant systems and ensuring compliance with the relevant standards. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.

ROLE SYNOPSIS

You will own a domain and act as the single point of contact for all the microservices in that domain.

You will work with product owners, architects, development managers and development teams to have a clear understanding of the features of a microservice and how it can play a role in the composition of a product.

Strategically, you will be a part of a group of domain owners and architects that will determine the solution for a given product problem.

You will also work with the development managers to understand delivery pipelines for different pods and use that information while finalizing a solution.

It’s a mixture of technical business analysis and Solution architecture



KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

• Single point of contact for all microservices in a domain

• You are an excellent technologist and have a passion for understanding and learning

• You seek practical solutions that optimize and reuse microservices in your domain

• You will play an integral part in building the team’s skillset while demonstrating your values through motivation and trust

• You will build strong relationships with the wider product team, architecture team and development teams



ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:

• Formal qualifications constituting university degrees, examination certificates that confirm a level of educational attainment or licenses.

• Membership of a technical or professional body that has confirmed an individual has reached a level of capability within a technical or professional field



ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:

• A definition of the knowledge, skills, abilities and attributes that the candidate needs to have and/or

• Competencies (action, behaviour or outcome that the candidate should be able to demonstrate)

• Experience

• Requirements Definition and Management

• Solution Architecture

• Technical analysis

• Technical Specialism

• Microservices

• Integration

• Agile Core Practices

• Creativity and Innovation

• Data Analysis



Desirable:

• Systems Design

• User Experience Analysis

• Risk Management

• Capacity Management

• Service Acceptance

• Systems Development Management

• IT Strategy and Planning

• Business Modelling



DESIRABLE CRITERIA

• A confirmed background in architecture with real-world experience of architecting, designing, and delivering transformational IT projects with a flair for product management and technical analysis. You love envisaging the art of the possible and making that a reality.

• Deep-seated functional knowledge of key technology sets. You are comfortable rolling up your sleeves, getting involved, and diving into delivery challenges.

• Experience in being part of a tight-knit delivery team. You accomplish exceptional project outcomes in a respectful and supportive culture.

• A proven grasp of Microservices development and design thinking in an agile environment. You adapt delivery techniques to drive outstanding project delivery.

• The ability to relate complex topics in simple and accessible language.

