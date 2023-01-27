Want to be part of something electrifying? BP Pulse is the UK’s fastest growing EV charging network and we need YOU to help us on our global adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy and aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there and YOU can help. We’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help electrify the world! As a core member of the bp Pulse Digital Engineering team, you will play a key role in driving our ambition to nurture an outstanding software engineering team, environment and culture, at global scale. You will work closely with and be supported by HO Digital Engineering and Engineering Leads to lead, motivate and develop the capabilities of your team to support our aggressive goals and expansion into new regions. The scale we operate at presents some unique challenges and requires us to push for especially high-quality work by motivating and empowering engineers to make an impact. You’ll champion an environment where this is valued and recognised. You will work closely with your peers who are technical leaders in Digital, Hardware, Architecture, Delivery, QA and Security to ensure the delivery of secure and scalable software using good practice, through transparent leadership, mentorship and guidance for your team.
Building successful teams – cultivate and protect a fun, believing, rewarding, innovative and results-driven culture within your team that lives and breathes the bp values. Create and sustain the environment where your team can be impactful, even if they are a mix of permanent and contract / consulting staff. Support your team in maintaining and improving a highly collaborative product engineering focus where autonomy, mastery and purpose are at the forefront.
Self-starter mentality with drive and motivation whilst also being an exceptional communicator who works well within a multidisciplinary senior leadership team, bringing non-technical colleagues with them on a collaborative journey. Positive personality, with an energetic, empowering leadership style. Passionate about continuous improvement, process efficiency and people empowerment Proven track record of performing in high-intensity environments, operating within tight financial resources and meeting ambitious deadlines while keeping the health of teams in mind. Solid track record of addressing customer needs through innovative use of technology - both hardware and software. Use language and framework features (at least one of Golang / Ruby) appropriately to create robust and extensible code for more complex domains and business rules. Understand framework features and tradeoffs as well as the use-cases of different data stores and can choose the appropriate one for a given architecture. A lean mentality with an emphasis on value, experimentation and continual improvement. Prioritise team problem-solving rather than problem-identification and can solve problems and conflict head-on and make the best use of the team’s diverse talents and resources to achieve outcomes. Pair with your team’s Product Owner to provide a bridge for your team between technical and business worlds. Knowledge and appreciation of cloud services (ideally Amazon Web Services / Kubernetes), web standards, and IoT devices as well as (ideally) electronic vehicle charging and associated open standards (e.g. OCPP, OCPI, etc). Proven experience in delivering and running software systems as well as joint projects with partners and 3rd party suppliers. Degree qualified in Software Engineering, Computer Science, or similar relevant field desirable (preferred) plus at least experience in a comparable IT leadership role.