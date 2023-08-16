Site traffic information and cookies

Technical Accounting Advisor

  • Location GB: Sunbury - ICBT
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ066887
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

The post holder will be a key member of the Technical Accounting advisory team, responsible for providing advice on technical accounting issues, Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) issues, issuing guidelines on the application of policies in the Group Reporting Manual and embedding Group policy within the businesses. The successful applicant will report to the Technical Accounting Senior Manager and be part of a small team (6) of agile resource that will work across each of the segments (excluding T&S) and on Group matters as appropriate. The workload is varied and provides good exposure to senior management and regions / businesses; and the opportunity to get involved in wide ranging projects such as acquisitions and disposals; rollout of new standards; the quarterly due diligence process and other accounting issues as they arise. The role also offers opportunities for the post holder to contribute to and facilitate training offers.

Job Description:

Roles & Responsibilities

  • Initiate, influence and recommend on the development of Group policy for new accounting standards and to promote their consistent application
  • Attend and input into the activities of the Accounting Policy Delivery Team (APDT)
  • Embed existing Group policy within finance teams across the segments and test the application thereof
  • Support Accounting, Reporting & Control (ARC) teams in the application of group policy for non-routine financial reporting issues
  • Support the due diligence process
  • Enable the clear communication of Segment policy matters to senior management
  • Develop appropriate guidance notes in order to promote the consistent application of group policy across all Regions and obtain approval from the APDT
  • Research and answer questions from controllers in the Segments on the application policy in the Group Reporting Manuel
  • Interface with external auditors on relevant matters
  • Support the development and facilitation of technical accounting trainin
  • Support M&A with technical accounting issues on their projects when requested

Experience

The post holder will have strong financial, analytical and communication skills and will be a self starter. In particular, they will have:

  • Post-qualification experience
  • A strong understanding of IFRS and other regulatory accounting guidance
  • A passion for technical accounting
  • Strong impact, interpersonal and communication skills
  • Ability to present and facilitate training material
  • Ability to coach, challenge, and influence effectively
  • Good business judgment in handling potentially sensitive financial issues
  • Ability to manage multiple/conflicting priorities with a track record of delivery in a project setting

Education:  

  • Educated to degree level.

Certifications:

  • Recognised national or international professional accountancy qualification e.g. ICAEW, ICAS, CIMA, ACCA, ACA, CPA with significant post qualification experience.  


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

