Technical Accounting Analyst / Advisor

Job summary

Responsible for delivering accounting and reporting services, using advanced technical capabilities to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of end-to-end financial accounting processes, implementing continuous improvement plans and managing conformance to internal and external requirements.

The role offers 60/40 office/home working. The post holder will be a key member of the Technical Accounting advisory team, responsible for providing advice on technical accounting issues, issuing guidelines on the application of policies in the Group Reporting Manual and embedding Group policy within the businesses. The successful applicant will report to the Technical Accounting Senior Manager and be part of a small team (6) of agile resource that will work across each of the segments (excluding T&S) and on Group matters as appropriate. The workload is varied and provides good exposure to senior management and regions / businesses; and the opportunity to get involved in wide ranging projects such as acquisitions and disposals; rollout of new standards; the quarterly due diligence process and other accounting issues as they arise. The role also offers opportunities for the post holder to contribute to and facilitate training offers.



Reporting relationship:



The role will report to the Technical Accounting Senior Manager, who leads the agile pool of technical accounting advisors on behalf of VP Technical Accounting. The Technical Accounting team sit under SVP ARC.



Roles & Responsibilities:

To initiate, influence and recommend on the development of Group policy for new accounting standards and to promote their consistent application

To attend and input into the activities of the Accounting Policy Delivery Team (“APDT”)

To embed existing Group policy within finance teams across the segments and test the application thereof

To support ARC teams in the application of group policy for non-routine financial reporting issues

To support the due diligence process

To enable the clear communication of Segment policy matters to senior management

To develop appropriate guidance notes in order to promote the consistent application of group policy across all Regions and obtain approval from the APDT.

To research and answer questions from controllers in the Segments on the application policy in the GRM.

Interface with external auditors on relevant matters

To support the development and facilitation of technical accounting training

To support M&A with technical accounting issues on their projects when requested

Segment /function finance teams and businesses 65%

APDT 25%

External Audit, Internal Audit 10%

Post-qualification experience

A strong understanding of IFRS and other regulatory accounting guidance (Internal candidates only: a strong understanding of the bp Group Reporting Manual)

A passion for technical accounting

Strong impact, interpersonal and communication skills

Ability to present and facilitate training material

Ability to coach, challenge, and influence effectively

Good business judgment in handling potentially sensitive financial issues

Ability to manage multiple/conflicting priorities with a track record of delivery in a project setting

Internal candidates only: Experience in using group reporting systems such as FBW (preferable)

The post holder will have strong financial, analytical and communication skills and will be a self starter. In particular, they will have:Educated to degree level.Recognised national or international professional accountancy qualification e.g. ICAEW, ICAS, CIMA, ACCA, ACA, CPA with significant post qualification experience.

