Technical Accounting Analyst

The role offers 60/40 office/home working. The post holder will be a key member of the Technical Accounting advisory team, responsible for providing advice on technical accounting issues, issuing guidelines on the application of policies in the Group Reporting Manual and embedding Group policy within the businesses. The successful applicant will report to the Technical Accounting Senior Manager and be part of a small team (6) of agile resource that will work across each of the segments (excluding T&S) and on Group matters as appropriate. The workload is varied and provides good exposure to senior management and regions / businesses; and the opportunity to get involved in wide ranging projects such as acquisitions and disposals; rollout of new standards; the quarterly due diligence process and other accounting issues as they arise. The role also offers opportunities for the post holder to contribute to and facilitate training offers.
Entity:Finance
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
Job Summary:
Job Description:
The role will report to the Technical Accounting Senior Manager, who leads the agile pool of technical accounting advisors on behalf of VP Technical Accounting. The Technical Accounting team sit under SVP ARC.
Roles & Responsibilities
Experience
The post holder will have strong financial, analytical and communication skills and will be a self starter. In particular, they will have:
Education:
Educated to degree level.
Certifications:
Recognised national or international professional accountancy qualification e.g. ICAEW, ICAS, CIMA, ACCA, ACA, CPA with significant post qualification experience.
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting {+ 4 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.