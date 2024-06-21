Technical BDM - Aftermarket

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

As part of bp, Castrol Lubricants is widely acknowledged as the world's leading specialist provider of Lubricant solutions. For more than 120 years as a global brand, Castrol sustained track record of innovation and technology leadership. We develop, manufacture, distribute and market the most advanced lubricating oils, electric vehicle (EV) fluids, greases and provide service and maintenance offers to customers in the automotive, transport, mining & industrial sectors across the globe.

Castrol’s stated purpose is “to keep the world moving”. We will continually evolve to respond quickly to our customers, competitors, and markets and to be able to thrive in the future!

The Technical Business Development Manager (BDM) will be responsible for building the sales and relationship management with a group of key account customers in Australia. The BDM will be accountable for driving growth with success measured through Sales Volume and Gross Margin delivered. The role is the conduit and key influencer to Castrol’s major channel partners (SAPD), trade associations and wider aftermarkets team, ensuring delivery of strategy.

This is a Brisbane based role and can expect 60% local travel with a company car provided.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand

About the Role:

Manage, build, and maintain strong commercial relationships across a portfolio of Aftermarket Trade and Retail national accounts in Australia with full P&L accountabilities.

Optimize business growth potential and improve growth in Key Accounts portfolio.

Drive performance through creation, articulation of business planning and execution of the strategy for Key IWS Accounts and SAPD Trade & Retail partners.

Collaborate with the wider Key Account Management team across Castrol as well as 3rd Party sales representatives.

Be a brand ambassador, representing Castrol’s best interest and strategy direction across industry groups (e.g. Capricorn, Trade Shows, AAAA) and cross channels.

Influence, support and coach wider 3rd party sales representatives (e.g. Crossmark) and SAPD sales teams, by sharing best practices, market and channel related insights to drive performance.

Develop a win/win strategic joint business plan for mutual growth whilst optimising the value chain from a Key Account perspective.

Support on New Product & Innovation developments

Build and maintain positive internal relationships across channels, teams and states to ensure effective communication and delivery on national plans

About You:

Demonstrated experience in B2B sales management with strong commercial foresight.

Proven track record of highly effective influencing capability, driving the planning and execution of strategic agenda and strong collaboration with external partners.

Experience working with multiple customers both within and outside the organisation.

Ability to work with large complex customers and deliver sales targets and performance.

The Benefits

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who We Are’. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

Generous salary package including annual bonus program, 12% super, share offer & fuel discounts.

Work Needs Vehicle provided

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements (60/40 Hybrid working arrangement)

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture.

Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation.



