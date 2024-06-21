Technical BDM - Aftermarket

Entity:Customers & Products
As part of bp, Castrol Lubricants is widely acknowledged as the world's leading specialist provider of Lubricant solutions. For more than 120 years as a global brand, Castrol sustained track record of innovation and technology leadership. We develop, manufacture, distribute and market the most advanced lubricating oils, electric vehicle (EV) fluids, greases and provide service and maintenance offers to customers in the automotive, transport, mining & industrial sectors across the globe.
Castrol’s stated purpose is “to keep the world moving”. We will continually evolve to respond quickly to our customers, competitors, and markets and to be able to thrive in the future!
The Technical Business Development Manager (BDM) will be responsible for building the sales and relationship management with a group of key account customers in Australia. The BDM will be accountable for driving growth with success measured through Sales Volume and Gross Margin delivered. The role is the conduit and key influencer to Castrol’s major channel partners (SAPD), trade associations and wider aftermarkets team, ensuring delivery of strategy.
This is a Brisbane based role and can expect 60% local travel with a company car provided.
Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand
bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who We Are’. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Commercial Acumen, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Territory Management
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.