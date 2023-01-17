Technical Business Analyst

ROLE SYNOPSIS
This role expands the capability of the Analytics Centre of Excellence (CoE) within GBS. It focusses on creating actionable insights across GBS and wider business functions, in line with wider business strategy, and consolidates dispersed capability across the organisation. This individual will have responsibilities to engage with business and technical stakeholders, to understand business processes (both technically and functionally) and develop analytical solutions therein to solve business problems, optimise business processes, and/or understand and report key process metrics
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES
Engagement with end business stakeholders
Engagement with project teams
Understanding of business requirements
Identifying data sources required for analysis, including raw and curate data assets to define and develop analytics approach in line with the overall requirements and data strategy
Development of analytical models to achieve the business outcome
Development of suitably optimized models according to the technology in which they are deployed and the frequency at which they operate
Coordination with data science, visualization, and process competencies within the team
Adherance to design and coding standards and project documentation requirements
Keep up to date with industry and technology developments
ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:
Extensive experience with SQL and Python coding languages
Experience working with large datasets (100m+ records)
Experience working in the Azure analysis stack (e.g SQL Server, Data Bricks, etc)
Strong communication skills
Ability to articulate design, development, and optimization processes in analytical models including consideration of real-time vs batch processing design
Experience optimizing complex analytical models
DESIRABLE CRITERIA
Experience working with very large datasets (1Bn+ records)
Experience working in SAP HANA
A strong understanding of SAP ECC and/or SAP S/4 data structures in key business processes
Experience with, and knowledge of, key business processes such as financial reporting, purchase to pay, order to cash, fixed assets, time & expenses, customer engagement
Experience in the Software / Application design lifecycle
Experience working in Azure DevOps
