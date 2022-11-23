Job summary

Here at bp, we're recruiting for a Technical Business Analyst! In this role, you will be responsible for eliciting, defining and managing technical requirements for a sprint team through creation of user stories and supporting material!

The role will enable the definition of requirements and user stories for product development, improving processes and systems, reducing their costs, enhancing their sustainability, and the quantification of potential business benefits. Furthermore, it is expected that collaborative creation and iteration of viable specifications and acceptance criteria in preparation for the deployment of digital products is a key aspect of this role.

This role will also be involved in Data & Analytics initiatives, accountable for requirements analysis and management, determining the most appropriate means to represent business requirements in the context of data product features and capabilities, data platform functions and features.

Key Accountabilities:

Conducting the core technical analysis activities within a microservices landsacpe, discovering, analysing, ensuring that requirements are fit for purpose and aligned to a business value chain and agreed upon technical objectives; while working closely with the Product Manager, Technical domain owner and architects

Translating requirements into logical design specifications in alignment with the target environment, Non-functional requirements, and existing systems; along with supporting the development of detailed designs and documents using required standards, methods and tools

Collaborate with the Product Owner and the team to prioritize the product backlog, assessing and providing inputs to release schedules and components, ensuring release processes and procedures are maintained. Carrying out testing and/or coordinating with testers and component specialists

Analyse business needs and value drivers and relate this to digital and technology delivery

Analysis, design thinking and agile techniques to shape epics and user stories

Define and write User Stories and Acceptance Criteria via design thinking and agile business analysis principles

Work with the Scrum team on continuous story grooming and provide mentorship on future stories

Validate what has been delivered meets the stated user story acceptance criteria

Organize sprint reviews with Product Owners to provide visibility and collect feedback

Facilitate dependencies, risks and issues across team applying scrum of scrum techniques for effective delivery

Define baselines, measures, and interdependencies of value streams to drive benefits realization.

Your Education:

Tertiary education and/or equivalent relevant work experience

Your Experience:

Proven analytical capability and experience in business analysis activities within the digital product landscape, critical determination of fundamental business needs and value drives, and working closely with the Product teams to deliver the change

Ensures personal compliance with BP's Code of Conduct and demonstrates leadership aligned with BP’s Leadership Expectations and Values & Behaviours

Understanding technical reference models, delivery methods and digital trends in the field of data and analytics

Practitioner agile business analysis/Agile analysis and design thinking

Business analysis experience, preferable in an Agile environment

Strong leadership and communication skills to present, facilitate workshops and articulate at all levels of the organization

Work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment

Good change management skills and delivery assurance experience

Can resolve conflicting ideas and demands to provide clarity and establish priorities that aligns with business objectives

The ability to deliver a message effectively and concisely at all levels, on both a technical and a business level

Track record of good interpersonal, written, and verbal communications skills

Ability to work within a virtual distributed team environment, self-motivated to work with limited supervision

Ideally experience with agile development tools such as Azure DevOps and Jira.

Knowledge and experience with the specific treatment required to delivering initiatives related to data for the purpose of analytics, either from the data producer, data consumer, or data platform operations perspective

Desireable Criteria: