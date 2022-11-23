Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Technical Business Analyst

Technical Business Analyst

Technical Business Analyst

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - London, United Kingdom - South East - Milton Keynes
  • Travel required No
  • Job category IT&amp;S Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142574BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Here at bp, we're recruiting for a Technical Business Analyst! In this role, you will be responsible for eliciting, defining and managing technical requirements for a sprint team through creation of user stories and supporting material!

The role will enable the definition of requirements and user stories for product development, improving processes and systems, reducing their costs, enhancing their sustainability, and the quantification of potential business benefits. Furthermore, it is expected that collaborative creation and iteration of viable specifications and acceptance criteria in preparation for the deployment of digital products is a key aspect of this role.

This role will also be involved in Data & Analytics initiatives, accountable for requirements analysis and management, determining the most appropriate means to represent business requirements in the context of data product features and capabilities, data platform functions and features.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Conducting the core technical analysis activities within a microservices landsacpe, discovering, analysing, ensuring that requirements are fit for purpose and aligned to a business value chain and agreed upon technical objectives; while working closely with the Product Manager, Technical domain owner and architects
  • Translating requirements into logical design specifications in alignment with the target environment, Non-functional requirements, and existing systems; along with supporting the development of detailed designs and documents using required standards, methods and tools
  • Collaborate with the Product Owner and the team to prioritize the product backlog, assessing and providing inputs to release schedules and components, ensuring release processes and procedures are maintained. Carrying out testing and/or coordinating with testers and component specialists
  • Analyse business needs and value drivers and relate this to digital and technology delivery
  • Analysis, design thinking and agile techniques to shape epics and user stories
  • Define and write User Stories and Acceptance Criteria via design thinking and agile business analysis principles
  • Work with the Scrum team on continuous story grooming and provide mentorship on future stories
  • Validate what has been delivered meets the stated user story acceptance criteria
  • Organize sprint reviews with Product Owners to provide visibility and collect feedback
  • Facilitate dependencies, risks and issues across team applying scrum of scrum techniques for effective delivery
  • Define baselines, measures, and interdependencies of value streams to drive benefits realization.

Your Education:

  • Tertiary education and/or equivalent relevant work experience

Your Experience:

  • Proven analytical capability and experience in business analysis activities within the digital product landscape, critical determination of fundamental business needs and value drives, and working closely with the Product teams to deliver the change
  • Ensures personal compliance with BP's Code of Conduct and demonstrates leadership aligned with BP’s Leadership Expectations and Values & Behaviours
  • Understanding technical reference models, delivery methods and digital trends in the field of data and analytics
  • Practitioner agile business analysis/Agile analysis and design thinking
  • Business analysis experience, preferable in an Agile environment
  • Strong leadership and communication skills to present, facilitate workshops and articulate at all levels of the organization
  • Work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment
  • Good change management skills and delivery assurance experience
  • Can resolve conflicting ideas and demands to provide clarity and establish priorities that aligns with business objectives
  • The ability to deliver a message effectively and concisely at all levels, on both a technical and a business level
  • Track record of good interpersonal, written, and verbal communications skills
  • Ability to work within a virtual distributed team environment, self-motivated to work with limited supervision
  • Ideally experience with agile development tools such as Azure DevOps and Jira.
  • Knowledge and experience with the specific treatment required to delivering initiatives related to data for the purpose of analytics, either from the data producer, data consumer, or data platform operations perspective

Desireable Criteria:

  • In depth knowledge of specific bp business group/integrator/enabler domain(s)
  • Digital Innovation
  • Embraces a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world
  • Effective teammate, looks beyond own area/organisational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others
  • Is self-aware and actively seeks input from others on impact and effectiveness
  • Applies judgment and common sense- able to use insight and good judgement to enable commercially sound, efficient and pragmatic decisions and solutions and to respond to situations as they arise
  • Cultural fluency – actively seeks to understand cultural differences and sensitivities.
  • Be familiar with all Scrum ceremonies, roles, and responsibilities
  • Certified Scrum Master (CSM) or Professional Scrum Certification (PSC) or Certified Scrum Product Owner (CSPO) or equivalent.
  • Experience facilitating, gathering, and documenting requirements for complex, large-scale systems implementation
  • Awareness and appreciation for up-and-coming data technologies and methodologies, what they do/offer, and how they can be effectively exploited
  • Good knowledge and understanding of modern development methodologies, e.g. using Scrum and/or Kanban).
  • Continuous learning and improvement mentality
  • Knowledge and experience in defining best practices, guidelines, good data governance and compliance either from the data producer, data consumer, or data platform operations perspective
  • No prior experience in the energy industry required

