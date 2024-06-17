This role is a rotational position (across locations)

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

At BP castrol, we are playing to win!

The Digital Product specialist (Technical business analyst) collaborates to drive the bp Castrol AsPac digital agenda by being responsible for the deployment, maintenance, and optimum performance of the products on behalf of the Performance Unit (PU).

As the business requirement and digital eco-system evolves, you will also help identify the need for new products/migration to alternate solution/discontinuation of existing product in markets, and the possible automation of processes. This role leads platforms across internal systems (ERP, CRM, automation tools) and customer offer tools (distributor, customer and consumer facing). It drives application product evolution to be competitive in advancing the growth of the business.

Job description

This role works in partnership with users in the PU, global digital product managers, product owners and technical teams to ensure that user stories from the PU are built into the backlog and deployed appropriately in market - in line with overall digital needs and agreed eco-system. This role will also ensure the applications meet the needs of our customers, internal compliance standards, creating a positive user experience and assurance of transactional continuity towards achieving customer and operational excellence.

Key Responsibilities

Be a digital owner, drive digital value and embed digital ways of thinking across the PU.

Work with users to develop and maintain prioritized backlog of user stories for the assigned digital products

Work closely with relevant collaborators to deploy agreed user stories in the form of product features.

Support data integration into digital products as per product roadmap.

Assure the systems operate well and user experience is satisfied.

Ensure optimum functioning of the product through appropriate critical issue and resolution through the assigned technical resources.

Collaborate with the other areas in the product management process of applications, and project management of initiatives.

Analyze the impacts of expanding applications to new customers, customer offers, and promotions.

Work with key customers to drive business outcomes, and support conversations with our customers and our internal teams (both business and I&E) to constantly improve the digital offer and customer experience.

Collaborate with data team to provide data analytics and insights emerging from the application to drive decision making and interventions.

Conduct regular data quality to ensure accurate representation and decision making.

Understand bp guidelines (I&E, Digital security), financial frameworks and processes to recommend the right approach for delivering the required solution.

Maintain compliance requirements like access control, PII and cyber-security checks.

About You:

Digital system deployment and product management experience.

Understanding of Agile work practices, analytics, change implementation planning and management, Continuous Improvement

Understanding of technical architectures and integration between applications.

Understanding of ERP and CRM processes and data flows.

Translating business needs into technical (digital) requirements

Analytical thinking and an English at proficient level

Equivalent experience in business, information systems or related field desirable.

Japanese proficiency is desirable



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is a rotational position (across locations)



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



