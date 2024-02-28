Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Technical Business Development Manager

Technical Business Development Manager

Technical Business Development Manager

  • Location United Kingdom - Reading, Germany - Hamburg, US: Wayne
  • Travel required Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Research &amp; Technology Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ075692
  • Experience level Senior
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering


Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group


Job Description:

The Advanced Mobility & Industrial Products team supports a significant portion of the Castrol business which has an RCOP ~ $1bn. It undertakes scientific research and delivers technology innovation to provide driveline, electric vehicle (EV), data centre, thermal management and Industrial (grease, metalworking fluids, robotics/wind gear oils etc.) product and services technology to the business and its customers. The team provides technology leadership and execution to deliver Castrol’s growth strategies for these markets while embedding product simplification and the cost competitiveness agenda.

The team provides research insights into future product needs and solutions for sustainable mobility and manufacturing to inform future product design and new business opportunities for bp entities including Castrol and the wider Customer & Products (C&P) organisation.

This business unit provides access to battery / electric vehicle, data centre testing capability for bp, and is developing increased capability in electrical charging and electric vehicle systems and modelling for Applied Sciences and for C&P.

The role of the Technical Business Development Manager is to drive bp’s innovations which will offer competitive advantage across sustainable mobility and future technology industries. The role holder will be part of the AMIP LT and work with internal senior business partners as well as with external key customers and organisations. Their role is to work close with the industry to understand and unlock new opportunities in electrification, data centres and other emerging business opportunities. The role is a key interface to external customers to establish and grow OEM contacts and influence the Castrol and C&P strategy to enable incremental value.

Key Accountabilities

  • Develop new, adjacent business opportunities (e.g. in e-mobility, IT/data centre, thermal management, energy storage and similar industries)

  • Build and own senior external customer relationship in emerging technology areas

  • Represent bp and Castrol at external events (e.g. via technical publications/presentations, participation in industry bodies/ consortia, working groups, trade shows)

  • Lead development and delivery of new customer offers, harnessing skills and resources across Applied Science and business teams

  • Coordinate between functions (marketing/GU, sales, IAM, etc.) to improve the value and resilience of bp’s / Castrol’s customer offer

  • Develop strategic technical customers engagement plans

  • Identify, develop, and implement technology partnering opportunities

  • Define and monitor important metrics from idea to delivery

  • Feed into and influence the business strategy to increase value for bp and Castrol

  • Develop resourcing plans to support emerging technology activities

  • Inspire and motivate others and provide expert coaching, training, and mentoring of senior professional staff

  • Co-ordinate, lead and monitor progress of critical activities between Research, PT&E and PD in relevant areas of electrification and similar industries

  • Develop intellectual assets which will deliver value for the long term

  • Present new business opportunities to senior leaders in the organisation

  • Lead, manage or provide input to specific projects and studies on behalf of the VP

  • Lead interdisciplinary teams to enhance the value of an offer

Education

  • Degree or equivalent experience in Chemistry, Scientific or Engineering field

Experience

  • Significant experience in Technology delivering future product and service solutions

  • Significant experience of lubricant applications and fundamentals of lubrication chemistry and formulations

  • Significant experience of lubricant testing especially in advanced mobility / electrical applications

  • Significant experience of data centre and other IT applications

  • Significant experience working with external customers

  • Proven ability to influence senior partners

  • Proven ability to communicate effectively to internal senior leaders

  • Strong network of contacts in OEMS, Tier’s, third party research companies, consultancies, universities, industry bodies

  • Delivery of fasted pace technology programmes

Skills & Competencies

  • Commercial mentality

  • Working within agile, multidisciplinary teams

  • Manage complex contact maps

  • Builds relationships based on trust with a wide range of internal and external partners including customers and large corporates

  • Drives timely decision making

  • Focuses on the big picture and identifies when to delve into the detail through available field and functional support

  • Can develop an exciting vision for the team which contributes to Castrol and bp today and tomorrow

  • Out of the box thinking

  • Effective communication to most senior partners

  • Aligns team priorities with business strategic priorities and focuses on delivery

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.

Apply now!


Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

Apply Search all jobs at bp