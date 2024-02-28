This role is not eligible for relocation

The Advanced Mobility & Industrial Products team supports a significant portion of the Castrol business which has an RCOP ~ $1bn. It undertakes scientific research and delivers technology innovation to provide driveline, electric vehicle (EV), data centre, thermal management and Industrial (grease, metalworking fluids, robotics/wind gear oils etc.) product and services technology to the business and its customers. The team provides technology leadership and execution to deliver Castrol’s growth strategies for these markets while embedding product simplification and the cost competitiveness agenda.

The team provides research insights into future product needs and solutions for sustainable mobility and manufacturing to inform future product design and new business opportunities for bp entities including Castrol and the wider Customer & Products (C&P) organisation.

This business unit provides access to battery / electric vehicle, data centre testing capability for bp, and is developing increased capability in electrical charging and electric vehicle systems and modelling for Applied Sciences and for C&P.

The role of the Technical Business Development Manager is to drive bp’s innovations which will offer competitive advantage across sustainable mobility and future technology industries. The role holder will be part of the AMIP LT and work with internal senior business partners as well as with external key customers and organisations. Their role is to work close with the industry to understand and unlock new opportunities in electrification, data centres and other emerging business opportunities. The role is a key interface to external customers to establish and grow OEM contacts and influence the Castrol and C&P strategy to enable incremental value.

Develop new, adjacent business opportunities (e.g. in e-mobility, IT/data centre, thermal management, energy storage and similar industries)

Build and own senior external customer relationship in emerging technology areas

Represent bp and Castrol at external events (e.g. via technical publications/presentations, participation in industry bodies/ consortia, working groups, trade shows)

Lead development and delivery of new customer offers, harnessing skills and resources across Applied Science and business teams

Coordinate between functions (marketing/GU, sales, IAM, etc.) to improve the value and resilience of bp’s / Castrol’s customer offer

Develop strategic technical customers engagement plans

Identify, develop, and implement technology partnering opportunities

Define and monitor important metrics from idea to delivery

Feed into and influence the business strategy to increase value for bp and Castrol

Develop resourcing plans to support emerging technology activities

Inspire and motivate others and provide expert coaching, training, and mentoring of senior professional staff

Co-ordinate, lead and monitor progress of critical activities between Research, PT&E and PD in relevant areas of electrification and similar industries

Develop intellectual assets which will deliver value for the long term

Present new business opportunities to senior leaders in the organisation

Lead, manage or provide input to specific projects and studies on behalf of the VP

Lead interdisciplinary teams to enhance the value of an offer

Degree or equivalent experience in Chemistry, Scientific or Engineering field

Significant experience in Technology delivering future product and service solutions

Significant experience of lubricant applications and fundamentals of lubrication chemistry and formulations

Significant experience of lubricant testing especially in advanced mobility / electrical applications

Significant experience of data centre and other IT applications

Significant experience working with external customers

Proven ability to influence senior partners

Proven ability to communicate effectively to internal senior leaders

Strong network of contacts in OEMS, Tier’s, third party research companies, consultancies, universities, industry bodies

Delivery of fasted pace technology programmes

Commercial mentality

Working within agile, multidisciplinary teams

Manage complex contact maps

Builds relationships based on trust with a wide range of internal and external partners including customers and large corporates

Drives timely decision making

Focuses on the big picture and identifies when to delve into the detail through available field and functional support

Can develop an exciting vision for the team which contributes to Castrol and bp today and tomorrow

Out of the box thinking

Effective communication to most senior partners

Aligns team priorities with business strategic priorities and focuses on delivery

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.

