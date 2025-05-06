Technical Engineer - HPL & GI

Entity:Customers & Products
Sales Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Join bp as Technical Engineer, HPL/G - C&P Castrol!
About role itself:
The technical engineering role provides engineering expertise and value selling support to Sales based on breadth of technical knowledge and extensive experience in the Industrial market. This role will support field-based technical Service needs.
The technical engineer plays a meaningful role in developing and detailing the value proposition for new customer sales opportunities. Additionally, this role will support preventing the loss of existing business that comes under competitive threat.
Key Accountabilities:
Education
Bachelor’s degree in engineering or equivalent – Mechanical, Chemical, Lubrication, Manufacturing, or another related
Experience
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
Please send your CV in English!
Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding
Skills:
