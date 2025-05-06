Technical Engineer - HPL & GI

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

Join bp as Technical Engineer, HPL/G - C&P Castrol!

About role itself:

The technical engineering role provides engineering expertise and value selling support to Sales based on breadth of technical knowledge and extensive experience in the Industrial market. This role will support field-based technical Service needs.

The technical engineer plays a meaningful role in developing and detailing the value proposition for new customer sales opportunities. Additionally, this role will support preventing the loss of existing business that comes under competitive threat.

Key Accountabilities:

Demonstrate Safety Leadership and ensure HSSE perfection is achieved & maintained

Serve as industrial application expert, supporting internal and external customers

Actively support division sales teams in the acquisition of new business

Develop and provide high quality technical training to internal and external partners

Work with sales to provide proven, efficient, and timely solutions to customers’ process and product application issues using sound problem solving techniques

Work with Technology and Marketing to support new product development and provide feedback of product performance in the field

Work with Global Product managers to provide inputs on product front from the local market and identify needs and requirements

Document and share standard methodologies in case studies highlighting the benefits derived from Castrol products and services

Conduct field testing of new and reformulated Castrol Industrial products & services

Support wider business objectives by participating or leading projects as needed to enable delivery of the Industrial strategy

Act as mentor and trainer to salespeople and engineers with less experience

Analyse Used Oil Analysis reports and comment as needed to enable informed decision making

Education

Bachelor’s degree in engineering or equivalent – Mechanical, Chemical, Lubrication, Manufacturing, or another related

Experience

Minimum of 5 years industrial technical experience

Must be technically savvy and experienced in using Microsoft Office Suite, Sales CRM (i.e. Salesforce), and other sales/engineering related tools

Expertise in Metalworking fluids and High-Performance Lubricants along with related field applications across many customers market segments

Strong value selling and external social skills

Knowledge and understanding in sustainability (energy savings, water reuse, net zero, etc.) preferred

Skilled in the use of structured problem-solving techniques

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Please send your CV in English!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.