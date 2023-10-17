Entity:Customers & Products
Sales Group
Job Family Group:
Responsible for providing basic technical advice and support regarding BP/Castrol products and their application based on developing technical knowledge, helping to resolve specific technical problems and assisting with the provision of technical training to internal staff and external customers where required, in order to improve overall customer happiness. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Summary:
The Technical Engineering role provides engineering expertise and value selling support to Sales based on breadth of technical knowledge and extensive experience in the Industrial market. Role will support field-based technical service needs. Technical Engineer plays a meaningful role in developing and detailing the value proposition for new customer sales opportunities. Additionally, this role will support preventing the loss of existing business that comes under competitive threat.
Key responsibilities:
Education and experience:
Education
Bachelor’s degree in engineering – Mechanical, Chemical, Lubrication, Manufacturing, or another related field.
Experience
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Channel Management, Customer promise execution, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Customer Segmentation, Customer Service Design, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Demand Management, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Operational pricing, Problem Solving, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Technical Knowledge, Using insights dashboards
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.