Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing basic technical advice and support regarding BP/Castrol products and their application based on developing technical knowledge, helping to resolve specific technical problems and assisting with the provision of technical training to internal staff and external customers where required, in order to improve overall customer happiness. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.



Job Description:

Summary:

The Technical Engineering role provides engineering expertise and value selling support to Sales based on breadth of technical knowledge and extensive experience in the Industrial market. Role will support field-based technical service needs. Technical Engineer plays a meaningful role in developing and detailing the value proposition for new customer sales opportunities. Additionally, this role will support preventing the loss of existing business that comes under competitive threat.

Key responsibilities:

Demonstrate Safety Leadership and ensure HSSE excellence is achieved & maintained.

Conduct field testing of new and reformulated Castrol Industrial products & services.

Serve as industrial application guide, supporting internal and external stakeholders.

Actively support division sales teams in the acquisition of new business.

Work with sales to provide validate efficienti , and timely solutions to customers’ process and product application issues using sound problem solving techniques.

Develop and provide high quality technical training to internal and external partners.

Document and share standard processes in case studies highlighting the benefits derived from Castrol products and services.

Support wider business objectives by participating or leading projects as needed to enable delivery of the Industrial strategy.

Act as mentor and trainer to salespeople and engineers with less experience.

Analyze Used Oil Analysis reports and comment as needed to enable informed decision making.

Education and experience:

Education

Bachelor’s degree in engineering – Mechanical, Chemical, Lubrication, Manufacturing, or another related field.

Experience

Minimum of 5 years industrial technical experience.

Must be technically savvy and experienced in using Microsoft Office Suite, Sales CRM (i.e., Salesforce) and other sales/engineering related tools.

Expertise in Metalworking fluids and High-Performance Lubricants along with related field applications across many customer market segments.

Strong value selling and external interpersonal skills.

Knowledge and understanding in sustainability (energy savings, water reuse, net zero, etc.) preferred.

Skilled in the use of structured problem-solving techniques.

Conduct one’s self in a manner that is safe, ethical, and consistent with applicable laws and regulations, BP Requirements, BP Who we are and our HSSE goals as required in BP’s Code of Conduct.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Channel Management, Customer promise execution, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Customer Segmentation, Customer Service Design, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Demand Management, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Operational pricing, Problem Solving, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Technical Knowledge, Using insights dashboards



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.