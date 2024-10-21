This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

Our UK food value chain operates in over 300+ company and franchise stores. The Technical & Food Safety Advisor is accountable for ensuring all suppliers abide by the technical standards, specifications and quality assurance schedules set by the business. Ensuring we get the quality of product that we expect consistently, by creating and monitoring KPI’s to understand trends and areas of focus.

The role will also hold suppliers to account where non-conformances apply and works closely with all suppliers to understand root cause analysis to ensure we take corrective action going forward where necessary.

This role is office based 3 days a week in Milton Keynes with a need to travel regularly to BP Stores and Supplier sites. Occasional weekend working may be required.

A full driving license and ownership of a car is essential for this role.

Key Responsibilities:

Accountable for the quality and safety of all food and beverage products within the Wild Bean Café (WBC)

Primary contact for quality and supplier food safety related issues, improvements, and non-conformances

Approve and maintain accurate product specifications, agreeing quality assurance schedules with the development team

Responsible for the selection and monitoring of food suppliers from a technical perspective, ensuring required accreditation is received, tracked, and maintained

Lead on WBC Quality Attribute Testing (QAT) tracker and work collaboratively with suppliers to drive continuous improvement by carrying out regular reviews and implementing live quality improvement plans.

Handle all food complaints from customers and stores, working alongside suppliers and other BP teams to arrange a suitable solution and corrective action plan

Approve how to guides and training materials for stores for new product launches.

Responsible for ensuring product pages, shelf edge labels, marketing materials and product labels are kept up to date and provide the appropriate legal information.

Attendance at factory trials/ first production runs of all new product development lines alongside the Food Development Manager and responsible for sign off product samples pre-launch.

Responsible for liaising with suppliers and advising on product recall/withdrawal and issuing product recalls for WBC products

Key Skills:

Educated to degree level in Food Science, or a similar subject/level.

Experience within a technical role in the food industry, either within factories, food service, or retail bakery sweet/ savoury products.

You will be a detail focused individual with an eagerness to learn and to develop your career within the ever-evolving food retail environment.

You will be looking to join a company where you can develop, implement, and maintain the standards expected, aligning with the underlying processes and procedures set in place.

You must be able to demonstrate the ability to undertake and lead projects; be an excellent communicator and will have a strong eye for detail as a focused individual, prioritising tasks to contribute to the wider business objectives.

Experience in hot foot to go (inc. made in-store products) and beverages.

Qualifications & Certifications

HACCP minimum level 4.

Food Safety minimum level 2 desirable.

Auditing qualification desirable.

