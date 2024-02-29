Technical Manager - Industrial

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

About Castrol India Limited

Castrol is a leading lubricant brand globally and is part of the bp Group, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company and operates in the Automotive, Industrial and Marine lubricant sectors. With strong brands, continuous innovation, enduring customer relationships and highly energized employees, we have maintained our market leadership position in India for more than 100 years. Our manufacturing and distribution network in India includes three blending plants and 330 distributors who reach consumers and customers through 100,000+ retail outlets.

Success has no limits at Castrol, and we offer our employees a fast paced learning environment and an opportunity to develop careers around functional specialization or on a general management track. Castrol India has consistently groomed top talent to take on leadership roles, be it in India or globally. We are currently looking for Technical Services Manager based at Mumbai details mentioned below:

Role Synopsis:

The Technical Services Manager role is a part of the Industrial leadership team and will play an integral part in supporting the growth agenda of Industrial business.

The primary accountability will be to provide technical advice and support regarding Castrol Industrial products, solutions and their applications - including resolving specific technical problems. Provision of technical training to internal staff, technical service vendors and customers where required, in order to improve overall customer satisfaction. Support the sales team in prospect and pipeline management as the technical guide as per the agreed technical offer framework for the market.

The purpose of this role is to actively support sales & business development activities focusing on sectors like automotive, metals, wind and aerospace and to build / improve technical capabilities in India Industrial team by:

Providing overall technical support on Castrol Industrial products, MWF/HPL/GI and their specific applications including product/offer selections and customer value propositions.

Resolving technical problems in timely manner.

Collaborating closely with global/regional technology network including 3rd parties if required, to obtain the required support/service i.e. UOA, test-cutting, document preparation.

Helping BDMs or Sales team build strong relationship with customers.

Helping Marketing launch new products

Providing technical training to internal staff and external customers including distributors & end-users where required.

If required, this role holder needs to visit customers without accompany of a Sales manager and to handle specific customer accounts in some cases.

Additionally, this role will support preventing the loss of existing business that comes under threat from competition and troubleshooting issues in the field.

What you will deliver !!

Primary responsibility of this role is to enable India Industrial team to deliver the top-line growth targets by actively providing technical & consultative support in developing new business with large customers as well as maintaining the existing business.

Customer Relationship Management - Develop strong relationship with large national/global/CMS customers. Maintain a high degree of credibility with the customers during the business development process. Support BDMs and Sales teams to develop “Best-in-class Customer Relationships” at all levels.

Measuring and Demonstrating Customer Value – Have a good understanding of customer needs and potential values. Understands required technical support and services to deliver maximum value for customers and Castrol/BP. Provide inputs into development of new customer value propositions & proposals as needed by BDMs and Sales teams.

Technical Expertise & Capability Building – Coach BDMs and Sales teams to conduct benchmarking activities of the customer’s processes/lubrication practices, enabling Castrol to analyse the customer’s productivity and quality performance levels in order to differentiate Industrial lubricants products or services.

Promote and transfer 'Best in Class' technical achievements or standards across the team through training and case studies sharing with support from global/regional technology network.

Support Account Management and Customer Planning - Assist Sales/BD teams to identify and handle multiple customer opportunities through strong project management skills. Oversee project plans and adherence to delivery timelines.

Support the products / management of change implementation process at the Customers sites. Agree trial protocols and objectives aligned with customer needs. Measuring, monitoring and reporting performances after implementation. Other’s accountabilities Include:

Support with any requests for technical services where application requirements are intricate, handling technical queries quickly and efficiently.

Actively assist sales teams in resolving technical issues from the use of products/solutions in a timely manner to ensure the company reputation for quality is reinforced, visiting customers to resolve problems when required

Assist in coordinating all technical issues related to product trials and interprets laboratory reports on need basis

Look out for the latest technical developments so as to be able to competently provide sound technical support

Support technical knowledge empowerment to the field force through helping with the technical training to sales teams, customers and distributors

Provide technical training to internal staff, channel partners, technical service vendors and customers where required, in order to improve overall customer satisfaction

Act as task owner for applicable compliance tasks assigned. Ensure timely and appropriate completion of tasks, consistent with operational controls, and record these as complete in the compliance task management system.

Experience and Experience !

Education

Relevant technical certification/degree required. Bachelor degree in Chemical, Mechanical, Engineering, Production or similar subject. Master or MBA or equivalent experience is advantage

Experience

Should possess sound technical understanding of lubricants and product applications. Engineering/technical background required

A minimum of 5 years’ experience in automotive or industrial business environment including good exposure to automotive and industrial sales / management and preferably combined experience in manufacturing.

It is critical that the incumbent possess strong skills in the areas of HSSE, knowledge of chemistry and engineering and problem solving,

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.