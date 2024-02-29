Technical Manager - Industrial

Entity:Customers & Products
Castrol is a leading lubricant brand globally and is part of the bp Group, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company and operates in the Automotive, Industrial and Marine lubricant sectors. With strong brands, continuous innovation, enduring customer relationships and highly energized employees, we have maintained our market leadership position in India for more than 100 years. Our manufacturing and distribution network in India includes three blending plants and 330 distributors who reach consumers and customers through 100,000+ retail outlets.
Success has no limits at Castrol, and we offer our employees a fast paced learning environment and an opportunity to develop careers around functional specialization or on a general management track. Castrol India has consistently groomed top talent to take on leadership roles, be it in India or globally. We are currently looking for Technical Services Manager based at Mumbai details mentioned below:
The Technical Services Manager role is a part of the Industrial leadership team and will play an integral part in supporting the growth agenda of Industrial business.
The primary accountability will be to provide technical advice and support regarding Castrol Industrial products, solutions and their applications - including resolving specific technical problems. Provision of technical training to internal staff, technical service vendors and customers where required, in order to improve overall customer satisfaction. Support the sales team in prospect and pipeline management as the technical guide as per the agreed technical offer framework for the market.
The purpose of this role is to actively support sales & business development activities focusing on sectors like automotive, metals, wind and aerospace and to build / improve technical capabilities in India Industrial team by:
If required, this role holder needs to visit customers without accompany of a Sales manager and to handle specific customer accounts in some cases.
Additionally, this role will support preventing the loss of existing business that comes under threat from competition and troubleshooting issues in the field.
Relevant technical certification/degree required. Bachelor degree in Chemical, Mechanical, Engineering, Production or similar subject. Master or MBA or equivalent experience is advantage
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is not available for remote working
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.