Customers & Products



Operations Group



Role responsibility:

China Tech Ops



1, Being accountable for the ultimate delivery of safety and operational outcomes in China to protect BP's reputation and financial interest.

Define and deliver China Ops Integrity agenda based on the inputs from NOJV priorities, founding during site visit, air bp global requirements.

Actively engage various activities in NOJV and air bp to maintain bp's influencing power and bilateral information exchange, the activities are not limited to monitoring improvement plan, site visit & inspection, practice sharing, exposure management plan, NM award nomiations etc.

Support technical sign off of NOJV Capex investment projects and Monitor project implementation process from a safety perspective.

Ensure air bp required reportings are provided on time to guarantee transparency.

2, Being accountable for Technical Services agreements business.

SPA for all TSA business in China from agreement signing, services delivery and payment collection.

Coordinate air bp overseas resources to ensure TSA is performed and meet NOJV/air bp expectations.

3, Responsibilities when add

Fulfill other non-routine tasks such as Chinese partners' overseas trip arrangement, CSA sites auditing, and approval applications.

Others when assign

Support air bp China's strategic projects such as new cooperations opportunities

Main delivery

Win trust from NOJV, this is a must.

Yearly agreed OMS plan must be delivered with personal involvement and monthly following up.

TSA must be secured and NOJV is happy with the service

Updates from sites operation must be shared with line manager to avoid any surprises and to seek for supports.

To grow TSA business

To learn and to build air bp new safety/ technical expertises in China.

Team player with CNAF, CAAC, NOJV, air bp domestic and overseas teams.

Experience and qualifications

Engineering degree, prefer chemical, safety etc.

Hands on experience on site, prefer chemical industry

Mature personality

Skills to work across networks

English

Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



