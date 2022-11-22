Technical Product Expert - Industrial Lubricants

Job summary

About us

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Role Synopsis

This role provides engineering expertise and value selling support to Sales based on breadth of technical knowledge and extensive experience in the Industrial lubricants market. This role will support field-based and customer technical service needs. Technical Engineer plays a meaningful role in developing and detailing the value proposition for new customer sales opportunities. Additionally, this role will support preventing the loss of existing business that comes under competitive threat and solving issues in the field.

Key Accountabilities

Demonstrate Safety Leadership and ensure HSSE excellence is achieved & maintained

Serve as industrial application expert, supporting internal and external collaborators

Actively support regional sales teams in the acquisition of new business

Work with sales to provide proven, cost effective, and timely solutions to customers’ process and product application issues using sound problem solving techniques

Develop and provide high quality technical training to internal and external customers

Work with Technology and Marketing to support new product development and provide feedback of product performance in the field

Document and share standard processes in case studies highlighting the benefits derived from Castrol products and services

Conduct field testing of new and reformulated Castrol Industrial products

Support wider business objectives by participating or leading projects as needed to enable delivery of the Industrial strategy

Act as mentor and trainer to salespeople and engineers with less experience

Essential Education:

Bachelor's degree – preferably Engineering degree in Mechanical, Chemical, Lubrication, Manufacturing, or another related field

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Minimum of 5 years industrial technical experience, preferably with lubricating oils, greases, high performance lubricants, and metalworking fluids

Expertise in Industrial Lubricants along with related field applications across many customer market segments, preferably with strong experience in Automotive, Aerospace, Machinery Manufacturing, and Steel segments.

Strong value selling and external communication skills

Skilled in the use of structured problem-solving techniques

Knowledge and understanding in sustainability (energy savings, water reuse, net zero, etc.) is a plus

Must be technically savvy and experienced in using Microsoft Office Suite, Sales CRM (i.e. Salesforce), and other sales/engineering related tools

Conduct oneself in a manner that is safe, ethical, and consistent with applicable laws and regulations, bp Requirements, bp values and behaviors and according to bp’s Code of Conduct

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!