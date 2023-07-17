Technical Program Manager - Privacy

Job summary

ROLE SYNOPSIS We are looking for people who enjoy working at-pace, love embracing challenges, and have a passion for building and leading highly capable, cross-functional teams. As a Lead Technical Program Manager, you will be both a practitioner and a leader, joining a group that provides bp with planning, execution, and tracking capabilities that key to the successful delivery of high-value digital programs. Our Technical Program Managers are deployed to work in different areas of our business. We partner with product management teams and software engineering squads to define objectives and key results, align delivery outcomes with overall product vision and strategy, and measure key performance indicators against delivery. You will bring transferable skills that allow you to support immediate business demand in one area, while also being given the opportunity to grow your knowledge and capabilities over time through exposure to different projects across our businesses. You will be expected to demonstrate an understanding of enterprise systems and technologies that span a diverse technology landscape that operate on a global scale. As a leader you will also be key to the development and growth of more junior Technical Project Managers. We embrace a culture of change and agility and expect our teams to continuously evolve and adapt to our changing world. We value great teammates, who can transcend organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and make those around them better. We actively seek out those who consider the perspective of others, while understanding and respecting cultural differences. Your Focus Your focus will be within our privacy engineering function, which is responsible for the delivery of the processes, tools and services that provide our users choices about what data is collected and how and when it is used, shared, retained, or destroyed. You will be tasked with leading initiatives that incorporate privacy by design to support products that respect and enable user consent and control of their personal data. The teams you lead will be diverse and cross-functional, combining the expertise of designers, lawyers, engineers, business leaders and others. These teams will be expected to deliver measurable progress at pace with a strong focus on supporting efficient tools and operations through a dedication to automation and unwavering focus on the customer experience.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

This role combines knowledge from traditional project management, program management, agile delivery, and product management with a focus on Data Privacy. Some of the key accountabilities for this role include...

End-to-end program delivery for privacy-focused digital products, projects and programs, including planning, execution, and tracking for scope, financials, and schedule

Application of compliance and risk management, coordinating across key teams (e.g. digital security, procurement, legal, etc.) and accounting for global regulatory requirements

Transparent communications between the project and its collaborators up to the executive level

Line Management and career growth for junior Technical Project Managers

Championing the adoption of Technical Project and Program Manager standards and practices and expected behaviors across the Technical Program Manager discipline

ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:

• Bachelor’s or Master's Degree CS, CE, EE or equivalent experience

• PgMP, PMP, or Agile certification preferred. Equivalent experience also considered

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:

Over 10 years' experience in Project Management or Technical Delivery Management roles

3+ years of experience handling privacy or privacy-related technology deliveries

Familiarity with privacy tech (e.g. OneTrust, BigID, etc.)

Experience with both Agile and Waterfall methodologies and deep expertise in at least one methodology

Experience of leading large programs of work

Strong communications skills and the ability to operate in a complex, enterprise-scale environment

Extensive knowledge of software development, system implementation, and product lifecycles

Ability to take an integrated view of concurrent projects that cross team and domain boundaries and simplify delivery by identifying patterns that improve efficiency and promote reuse of existing solutions

Partner with managers of design and engineering teams to ensure focus on fit-for-purpose solutions, and drive efficient delivery of right outcomes for the customer and organization

Ability to convey detailed technical knowledge by speaking to engineering teams in their own language

Capable of holding an engineering team to a high standard and reviewing design decisions, recognizing when a design or solution requires additional technical guidance

Understands system architectures and can effectively lead changes across multiple products and projects to ensure that the integrity of upstream or downstream dependencies is maintained.

Understands the consequences of short-term, tactical solutions and the impacts of accruing technical debt

Experience line managing others

DESIRABLE CRITERIA

Experience with security or privacy-related incidents, including investigation, mitigation, and resolution.

CIPP, CIPT, CIPM or similar certifications

Strong organizational, conflict resolution, and influencing skills

Demonstrated ability to support multiple simultaneous engagements

Ability to balance strategic and tactical concerns and apply good judgement to decisions

Adaptability, fluidity, speed, and initiative in unstructured contexts

Ability to rapidly self-teach and a self-motivated desire to learn new technologies

Genuine curiosity and a strong drive to innovate

Unwavering desire to have a high impact on the organization

An active seeker of personal feedback and a desire for continuous growth

Enjoys mentoring and developing more junior team members

WHY JOIN US

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, API and platform design, Benefits Management, Business Analysis, Business modelling, Cloud Platforms, Configuration management and release, Consulting, Data Analysis, Data design, Data Management, Demand Management, Design Thinking, Dialogue enablement, Digital innovation, Digital Product Management, Employee Experience, Empowering Others, Facilitation, Influencing, Information Privacy, Managing change, Marketing strategy, Measurement and metrics {+ 12 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.