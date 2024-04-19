This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

This role combines knowledge from traditional project management, program management, agile delivery, and product management with a focus on Applied Sciences and the delivery of new innovation products Some of the key accountabilities for this role include...

End-to-end program delivery for Applied Sciences focused digital products, projects and programs, including planning, execution, and supervising for scope, financials, and schedule

Application of compliance and risk management, coordinating across key teams (e.g. digital security, procurement, legal, etc.) and accounting for global regulatory requirements

Transparent communications between the project and its customers up to the executive level

Nurturing the adoption of Technical Project and Program Manager standards and practices and expected behaviors across the Technical Program Manager subject area.

Optimize project delivery by implementing standard processes, more efficient ways of working and/or tooling aligned to bp standards.

Bachelor’s or Master's Degree CS, CE, EE or equivalent experience

PgMP, PMP, or Agile certification preferred. Equivalent experience also considered

10+ years of shown experience in Project Management or Technical Delivery Management roles

Experience with both Agile and Waterfall methodologies and deep expertise in at least one methodology

Experience of handling large programs of work

Strong communications skills and the ability to operate in a complex, enterprise-scale environment

Extensive knowledge of software development, system implementation, and product lifecycles

Ability to take an integrated view of concurrent projects that cross team and domain boundaries and simplify delivery by actively identifying patterns that improve efficiency and promote reuse of existing solutions

Partner with managers of design and engineering teams to ensure focus on fit-for-purpose solutions, and drive efficient delivery of right outcomes for the customer and organization

Ability to convey detailed technical knowledge by speaking to engineering teams in their own language

Capable of holding an engineering team to a high standard and reviewing design decisions, recognizing when a design or solution requires additional technical guidance

Big-picture thinking with the ability to relate business value to solutions to end-to-end system architecture & it’s interdependencies all the way to operability and supportability of the system or product.

Understands system architectures and can effectively manage changes across multiple products and projects to ensure that the integrity of upstream or downstream dependencies is maintained.

Understands fundamental system limitations (e.g. scaling factors, boundary conditions) and the associated architectural decisions and uses judgement to inform technology and business trade-offs.

Understands the consequences of short-term, tactical solutions and long-term impacts of accruing technical debt

Knowledge and experience of assessing testing practices, use of testing tools and techniques

Experience line managing others.

Domain Skills

Applied Sciences experience

General TPM (PMO) capabilities

Experience in assisting in road mapping at a portfolio level keeping in mind the dependencies across missions/initiatives.

Experience in aligning the business, setting quarterly targets and a passion for delivery – customer obsessed

Experience with collaboration across time zones and ability to stretch when needed

Strong organizational, conflict resolution, and influencing skills

Demonstrated ability to support multiple simultaneous engagements

Ability to balance strategic and tactical concerns and apply good judgement to decisions

Adaptability, fluidity, speed, and initiative in unstructured contexts

Ability to rapidly self-teach and a self-motivated desire to learn new technologies

Genuine curiosity and a strong drive to innovate

Unwavering desire to have a high impact on the organization

An active seeker of personal feedback and a desire for continuous growth

Enjoys mentoring and developing more junior team members



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, API and platform design, Benefits Management, Business Analysis, Business modelling, Cloud Platforms, Configuration management and release, Consulting, Data Analysis, Data design, Data Management, Demand Management, Design Thinking, Dialogue enablement, Digital innovation, Digital Product Management, Employee Experience, Empowering Others, Facilitation, Influencing, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Marketing strategy, Measurement and metrics {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.