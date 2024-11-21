Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Join our Digital Solutions Team and advance your career as a



Technical Program Manager

Technology is at the centre of BP’s Group Strategy. We use our data and technology expertise, to improve efficiency, increase effectiveness and harness the transformational potential of digital technologies and new business models.

In this role You will:

Combine your knowledge on traditional project management, program management, agile delivery, and product management with an emphasis on ERP- SAP

Manage end-to-end program delivery for digital products in SAP ecosystem, projects and programs including planning, execution, and tracking for scope, financials, and schedule

Transparent communications between the project and its stakeholders up to the executive level

Champion the adoption of Technical Project and Program Manager standards and practices and expected behaviors across the Program Manager community

Be both a practitioner and a leader, in a group that provides bp with planning, execution, and tracking capabilities that are key to the successful delivery of high-value digital programs

Partner with product management teams and software engineering squads to define objectives and key results, align delivery outcomes with overall product vision and strategy

Bring transferable skills that allow you to support immediate business demand in one area, while also being given the opportunity to grow your knowledge and capabilities over time through exposure to different projects across our businesses

Demonstrate an understanding of enterprise systems and technologies that span a diverse technology landscape that operate on a global scale

Handle multiple deployments across a range of applications mainly connected to the SAP ecosystem within our Trading and Shipping business

What You will need to be successful:

Proven experience in Project Management or Technical Delivery Management roles

Track record of working on technology focused projects/programs

Experience with Agile or Waterfall methodologies and deep expertise in at least one methodology

Exquisite communication skills and the ability to operate in a complex, enterprise-scale environment

Knowledge of system implementation, and product lifecycles

Ability to take an integrated view of concurrent projects that cross team and domain boundaries and simplify delivery by actively identifying patterns that improve efficiency and promote reuse of existing solutions

Ability to convey detailed technical knowledge by speaking to engineering teams as well as to translate this to senior business partners

Capability to holding an engineering team to a high standard, recognizing when a design or solution requires additional technical guidance

Understanding of fundamental system limitations and the associated architectural decisions using this to inform technology and business trade-offs

Understanding the consequences of short-term, tactical solutions and long-term impacts of accruing technical debt

Knowledge and experience of assessing testing practices, use of testing tools and techniques

Independency and creativity

SAP specific delivery, consulting or deploying experience is good to have

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving

