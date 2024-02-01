Technical Programme Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



At BP, we are playing to win!

At bp our goal for C&P (Customers and products) is to deliver the future of mobility, energy, and services for our customers by innovating with new business models and service platforms. C&P will become a hub, housing our midstream, lubricants, aviation, sale of chemicals, mobility and ‎convenience, marketing, and our next-generation businesses, making it a highly integrated and ‎interconnected organization. And with safety being our core value, our commitment to safe and reliable operations will never change.

We embrace a culture of change and agility and expect our teams to continuously evolve and adapt to our changing world. We value great teammates, who can transcend organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and make those around them better. We actively seek out those who consider the perspective of others, while understanding and respecting cultural differences.

Job description:

As a Lead Technical Program Manager, you will be a practitioner and a leader, joining a group that provides bp with planning, execution, and tracking capabilities that are key to the successful delivery of high-value digital programs. We partner with product management teams and software engineering squads to define objectives and key results, align delivery outcomes with overall product vision and strategy, and measure key performance indicators against delivery. You will bring transferable skills that allow you to support immediate business demand in one area, while also being given the opportunity to grow your knowledge and capabilities over time through exposure to different projects across our businesses. Demonstrate an understanding of enterprise systems and technologies that span a diverse technology landscape that operate on a global scale.

What we offer:

Your day your way – Hybrid + flexible working + up to 18 weeks of paid parental leave

Competitive salary + annual cash bonuses + 12% Super

Global share match + discounted fuel + global recognition programme

Learning and development + Internal mobility opportunities

This role combines knowledge from traditional project management, program management, agile delivery, and product management with a focus C&P Retail. Some of the key accountabilities for this role include:

End-to-end program delivery for C&P Retail focused digital products, projects, and programs, including planning, execution, and tracking for scope, financials, and schedule

Application of compliance and risk management, coordinating across key teams (e.g. digital security, procurement, legal, etc.) and accounting for global regulatory requirements

Transparent communications between the project and its customers up to the executive level

Line Management and career growth for junior Technical Project Managers Championing the adoption of Technical Project and Program Manager standards and practices and expected behaviors across the Technical Program Manager discipline

Ability to take an integrated view of concurrent projects that cross team and domain boundaries and simplify delivery by actively identifying patterns that improve efficiency and promote reuse of existing solutions

Partner with managers of design and engineering teams to ensure focus on fit-for-purpose solutions, and drive efficient delivery of right outcomes for the customer and organization

Ability to convey detailed technical knowledge by speaking to engineering teams in their own language

Capable of holding an engineering team to a high standard and reviewing design decisions, recognizing when a design or solution requires additional technical guidance

Big-picture thinking with ability to relate business value to solutions to end-to-end system architecture & it’s interdependencies all the way to operability and supportability of the system or product

Understand system architectures and can effectively manage changes across multiple products and projects to ensure that the integrity of upstream or downstream dependencies is maintained

Understand fundamental system limitations (e.g. scaling factors, boundary conditions) and the associated architectural decisions and uses judgement to inform technology and business trade-offs

Understand the consequences of short-term, tactical solutions and long-term impacts of accruing technical debt

Ability to balance strategic and tactical concerns and apply good judgement to decisions

What will you need to be successful:

Proven experience in Project Management or Technical Delivery Management roles

Retail experience – POS (Point of sale), BOS (Back-office services), payments experience and general TPM (PMO) capabilities

Experience in assisting in road mapping at a portfolio level keeping in mind the dependencies across missions/initiatives.

Experience in aligning the business, setting quarterly targets and a passion for delivery – customer obsessed

Experience with both Agile and Waterfall methodologies and deep expertise in at least one methodology and managing large program of work

Experience of managing large programs of work and collaborating across time zones and ability to stretch when needed

Strong communications skills and the ability to operate in a complex, enterprise-scale environment

Extensive knowledge of software development, system implementation, and product lifecycles

Knowledge and experience of assessing testing practices, use of testing tools and techniques

Desired skills:

Bachelor’s or master’s Degree CS, CE, EE or equivalent experience

PgMP, PMP, or Agile certification preferred. Equivalent experience also considered

Application process:

We encourage candidates of all backgrounds and experience to apply. Please submit your resume and cover letter explaining your interest for the role.

If you’d like to understand more about working at BP and the exciting work we do in Innovation and Engineering, please have a read through Innovation & engineering | What we do | Home (bp.com)

To be eligible to apply, you must be a citizen/permanent resident of either AU or NZ.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

