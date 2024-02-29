Technical Programme Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

We are looking for people who enjoy working at-pace, love embracing challenges, and have a passion for building and leading highly capable, cross-functional teams. As a Lead Technical Program Manager, you will be both a practitioner and a leader, joining a group that provides bp with planning, execution, and tracking capabilities that are key to the successful delivery of high-value digital programs.

Our Technical Program Managers are deployed to work in different areas of our business. We partner with product management teams and software engineering squads to define objectives and key results, align delivery outcomes with overall product vision and strategy, and measure key performance indicators against delivery. You will bring transferable skills that allow you to support immediate business demand in one area, while also being given the opportunity to grow your knowledge and capabilities over time through exposure to different projects across our businesses. You will be expected to demonstrate an understanding of enterprise systems and technologies that span a diverse technology landscape that operate on a global scale. As a leader you will also be key to the development and growth of more junior Technical Project Managers.

We embrace a culture of change and agility and expect our teams to continuously evolve and adapt to our changing world. We value great teammates, who can transcend organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and make those around them better. We actively seek out those who consider the perspective of others, while understanding and respecting cultural differences.

Your first deployment will be within Connectivity Platforms. Part of the Digital Enterprise group Connectivity Platforms develops, deploys and operates the digital networks which underpin every part of bp. bp’s digital network spans the globe, operating in complex and dangerous environments from trading floors to drill ships to cloud services. In this posting you will work with technical teams to lead the deployment of connectivity solutions into bp sites around the world.

This role combines knowledge from traditional project management, program management, agile delivery, and product management with a focus on delivering digital network infrastructure to support connectivity across bp, including in our offshore facilities, refineries, trading floors and offices around the globe. Some of the key accountabilities for this role include...

End-to-end program delivery for Connectivity Platforms focused digital products, projects and programs, including planning, execution, and tracking for scope, financials, and schedule.

Application of compliance and risk management, coordinating across key teams (e.g. digital security, procurement, legal, etc.) and accounting for global regulatory requirements

Transparent communications between the project and its stakeholders up to the executive level

Line Management and career growth for junior Technical Project Managers

Championing the adoption of Technical Project and Program Manager standards and practices and expected behaviors across the Technical Program Manager discipline

Essential Experience

Proven experience in Project Management or Technical Delivery Management roles

Experience with both Agile and Waterfall methodologies and deep expertise in at least one methodology

Experience of managing large programs of work

Strong communications skills and the ability to operate in a complex, enterprise-scale environment.

Extensive knowledge of software development, system implementation, and product lifecycles

Ability to take an integrated view of concurrent projects that cross team and domain boundaries and simplify delivery by actively identifying patterns that improve efficiency and promote reuse of existing solutions.

Partner with managers of design and engineering teams to ensure focus on fit-for-purpose solutions and drive efficient delivery of right outcomes for the customer and organization.

Ability to convey detailed technical knowledge by speaking to engineering teams in their own language.

Capable of holding an engineering team to a high standard and reviewing design decisions, recognizing when a design or solution requires additional technical guidance.

Big-picture thinking with the ability to relate business value to solutions to end-to-end system architecture & it’s interdependencies all the way to operability and supportability of the system or product.

Understands system architectures and can effectively manage changes across multiple products and projects to ensure that the integrity of upstream or downstream dependencies is maintained.

Understands fundamental system limitations (e.g. scaling factors, boundary conditions) and the associated architectural decisions and uses judgement to inform technology and business trade-offs.

Understands the consequences of short-term, tactical solutions and long-term impacts of accruing technical debt

Knowledge and experience of assessing testing practices, use of testing tools and techniques.

Experience line managing others

Experience of delivering multi-site digital infrastructure programs in complex environments

Ability to describe digital infrastructure technologies to stakeholders of all levels of expertise

Essential Education

Bachelor’s or Master's Degree CS, CE, EE or equivalent experience

PgMP, PMP, or Agile certification preferred. Equivalent experience also considered

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

