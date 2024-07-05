Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Role Synopsis:

Technical Programme Manager in the bp Disciplines Model

We are looking for people who enjoy working at-pace, love accepting challenges, and have a passion for building and leading highly capable, cross-functional teams. As a Technical Programme Manager, you will be both a practitioner and a leader, joining a group that provides bp with planning, execution, and tracking capabilities that are key to the successful delivery of high-value digital programmes. !

Our Technical Programme Managers are deployed to work in different areas of our business. We partner with product management teams and software engineering squads to define objectives and key results, align delivery outcomes with overall product vision and strategy, and measure key performance indicators against delivery. You will bring transferable skills that allow you to support immediate business demand in one area, while also being given the opportunity to grow your knowledge and capabilities over time through exposure to different projects across our businesses. You will be expected to demonstrate an understanding of enterprise systems and technologies that span a diverse technology landscape that operate on a global scale. As a leader you will also be key to the development and growth of more junior Technical Project Managers.!

We adopt a culture of change and agility and expect our teams to continuously evolve and adapt to our changing world. We value great teammates, who can transcend organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and make those around them better. We actively seek out those who consider the perspective of others, while understanding and respecting cultural differences.

We are looking for a Technical Programme Manager to initially lead delivery across the Trading Data Platforms and Cargo / Asset workstreams within the digital Trading Analytics (dTA) portfolio.

You will bring a mixture of project/product management skills, hands on scrum master experience as well as exposure to IT department management. The role will report to the Analytics Principal Product Manager within the Innovation and Engineering function.!

You will be responsible for delivery and operational improvement and project workstreams delivered by new and existing DevOps teams within the dTA department. The role will also oversee support transition for the suite of products and platforms delivered.!

Project/Product Management:

Delivery of project and product workstreams to time, budget and quality. Current examples include! Alignment of agile delivery standards (automation of deploy, test, CI/CD, code review and release management standards) as the department adopts a platforms and products strategy. Delivery of new products and improvements to existing within our asset and cargo intelligence domain, including geospatial visualization of the movement and transformation of assets. Embedding these new and current products into our existing capabilities and technical practices. Working with the DevOps teams to perform scrum master activities and the business analyst to define requirements, processes and solutions that the team will implement. Project management of workstreams: budget management, status reporting, governance and customer management, risks and issues management.

Facilitation of design workshops, customer engagement sessions. Oversight of quality process and plans within workstream ensuring engineering consistency and repeatability.

Our key bp customer is Trading Analytics & Insights:

Trading Analytics & Insight (TA&I) organization comprises Trading Analysts, Quantitative Analytics, Data Strategists and Core Strategists. Linked by the common themes of data, markets and product expertise, numerical algorithms and technology, the team seeks to chip in to the business by providing new models, tradable insights and agile technology solutions that empower the commercial teams.

Key Accountabilities:

This role combines knowledge from traditional project management, programme management, agile delivery, and product management with a focus in customized web application development and utilization of off the shelf products where applicable. Some of the key accountabilities for this role include...

As a regional TPM Lead for digital Trading Analytics Lead and manage multiple squads dedicated to enhancing the functionality of several strategic products including Trading Data Platforms and Cargo and Asset Intelligence applications!

Apply domain knowledge in financial services, energy trading, maritime operations & shipping to drive project success.

Work closely with commercial teams to understand customer needs and translate them into actionable development plans.

Drive the execution of project roadmaps, ensuring timely delivery of high-quality digital solutions.

Cultivate strong partnerships with customers across the organization to align on project goals and priorities.!

Serve as a regional head of the technology team in Pune, representing the interests and objectives of the digital Trading Analytics department.

Coach and mentor team members (engineers, BAs, testers, delivery managers), promoting a culture of continuous learning and improvement.

Apply tact and subtlety to navigate sophisticated organizational dynamics and drive successful outcomes.

Communicate effectively with all levels of the organization, demonstrating exceptional presentation and negotiation skills.

Translate strategy into deliverables, refining the process to ensure clarity and precision in execution.

Work closely with product managers, commercial customers, architects, and engineering leads to ensure cohesive project progression.

Bring teams together through ceremonies like stand-ups, retrospectives, and sprint planning, fostering a collaborative environment.

Show strength in programme and product management, with a strong background as a scrum master.

Exhibit expertise in tools like JIRA and Azure Dev Ops, demonstrating them to enhance project tracking and management.

Lead by example, setting standards and driving professionalism and delivery excellence across Pune dTA teams.

End-to-end programme delivery for Trading Data Platforms and Cargo / Asset Intelligence focused digital products, projects and programmes, including programme governance, planning, execution, benefits realization and tracking for scope, financials, and schedule.

Application of compliance and risk management, coordinating across critical teams (e.g. digital security, procurement, legal, etc.) and accounting for global regulatory requirements.

Clear communications between the project and its customers up to the executive level.

Line Management and career growth for junior Technical Project Managers.

Cultivating the adoption of Technical Project and Programme Manager standards and practices and expected behaviors across the Technical Programme Manager field

Essential Education:

Bachelor’s or Master's Degree CS, CE, EE or equivalent experience

PgMP, PMP, or Agile certification preferred.

Equivalent experience also considered

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

10+ years of validated experience in Project Management or Technical Delivery Management roles

Tried experience in leading technology teams and managing large-scale software projects within financial services, energy trading or shipping industries.

Experience of project delivery in and Oil, Gas, Power commodities trading environment

Experience in Shipping or Trading

Experience of Price and Fundamental data acquisition and management

Experience of data and analytics platforms and management practices

Strong technical background with a deep understanding of software development processes and methodologies.

Exceptional leadership skills with the ability to inspire and motivate cross-functional teams. Experience of working in globally distributed teams, managing remote team members.

Excellent communication, coaching, and mentoring abilities.

Strategic problem solver with a track record of delivering large programmes of work based on defined roadmaps.

Skilled in management of multi-million $ budgets, multiple product squads and external vendor relationships.

Experience in running effective global workshops and driving alignment between teams with varied strengths.

Experience with both Agile and Waterfall methodologies and deep expertise in at least one methodology

Experience of handling large programmes of work

Strong communications skills and the ability to operate in a complex, enterprise-scale environment

Extensive knowledge of software development, system implementation, and product lifecycles

Ability to take an integrated view of concurrent projects that cross team and domain boundaries and simplify delivery by actively identifying patterns that improve efficiency and promote reuse of existing solutions

Partner with managers of design and engineering teams to ensure focus on fit-for-purpose solutions, and drive efficient delivery of right outcomes for the customer and organization

Ability to convey detailed technical knowledge by speaking to engineering teams in their own language

Capable of holding an engineering team to a high standard and reviewing design decisions, recognizing when a design or solution requires additional technical guidance

Big-picture thinking with the ability to relate business value to solutions to end-to-end system architecture & it’s interdependencies all the way to operability and supportability of the system or product.

Understands system architectures and can effectively handle changes across multiple products and projects to ensure that the integrity of upstream or downstream dependencies is maintained.

Understands fundamental system limitations (e.g. scaling factors, boundary conditions) and the associated architectural decisions and uses judgement to inform technology and business trade-offs.

Understands the consequences of short-term, tactical solutions and long-term impacts of accruing technical debt

Knowledge and experience of assessing testing practices, use of testing tools and techniques

Hands on experience of running Devops teams in scrum (or Kanban) process

Use of Azure Devops (or Jira) to manage delivery: Epics, Product Backlog Items

Exposure to Devops delivery principles and tooling: automation, CI/CD

Experience of specific software delivery, platform delivery, operation team management

Experience of change delivery within business functions and IT



Travel Requirement:

