Technical Programme Manager

We are looking for people who thrive in a fast-paced environment, embrace challenges, and excel at supporting cross-functional teams. As a Technical Project Enablement Specialist, you'll play a vital role in supporting delivery teams with planning, execution, and tracking capabilities for successful delivery of high-value digital programmes. You will ensure efficient implementation, whether through project management support and/or financial management domain expertise.

Our Technical Project Enablement Specialists are deployed to work in different areas of our business. This role will be part of a team that partners with product management teams and software engineering squads to execute specific deliverables. You will be part of a team that brings transferable skills to support immediate business demand in one area, while also being given the opportunities to build your knowledge and capabilities over time through exposure to different projects across our businesses. You will be expected to demonstrate an understanding of enterprise systems and technologies that span diverse technology and technology delivery methods.

We embrace a culture of change and agility and expect our teams to continuously evolve and adapt to our changing world. We value great teammates, who can transcend organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and make those around them better. We actively seek out those who consider the perspective of others, while understanding and respecting cultural differences.

Our key bp customer is Trading Analytics & Insights:

Trading Analytics & Insight (TA&I) organization comprises Trading Analysts, Quantitative Analytics, Data Strategists and Core Strategists. Linked by the common themes of data, markets and product expertise, numerical algorithms and technology, the team seeks to add value to the business by providing new models, tradable insights and agile technology solutions that empower the commercial teams.

This role integrates a foundation in traditional project and programme management, agile delivery, and exposure/interest in product management to establish a framework and direction for projects and programmes. Its focus is on contributing to our TPM delivery deployment and that maximizes the value the organization can derive from results-driven planning and execution of project and programme delivery best practices. Some of the key accountabilities include:

Working closely with an enablement team to ensure project goals, objectives and deliverables are clearly defined and communicated

Analysing project data to identify trends, risks to contribute to areas identified for improvement

Assist in developing and maintaining project progress metrics and dashboards that provide accurate project performance information

Assist in identifying guidance to project teams on project management methodologies, tools and structure

Assist in ensuring ongoing compliance of projects with organizational standards and policies

Assist in establishing continuous improvement and sharing of lessons learned across the technical programme management community

Support Senior Product Managers in financial management, including budgeting, cost control, accuracy of financials, reconciliations, variance analysis, and facilitating finance reviews.

Support Senior Product Managers in contract management, including creating purchase orders, managing purchase order life cycle, supporting vendor/supplier onboarding, and monitoring invoices and service sheets.

Conduct health checks, assessments of Agile practices, and share findings and lessons learned to facilitate effective decision making.

Essential Experience:

Proven experience in project performance, Programme Management Office (PMO), or delivery management roles.

Strong communications skills and the ability to operate in a complex, enterprise-scale environment

Experience with both Agile and other project delivery methodologies.

Experience managing all core components of project delivery (scope, activities, risks, financials, benefits, collaborators, reporting)

Experience working across business functions to adopt and improve internal organizational performance management solutions, and driving efficient delivery of best outcomes for the project and organization

Ability to identify, develop, implement and track metrics, measurements and objectives and key results/KPIs for use in understanding performance against targets, industry peers, competitors and objectives

Understanding of software development, system implementation, and project and product lifecycles, including their associated opportunities and limitations

Knowledge and experience of assessing testing practices, using testing tools and techniques

Ability to collect and analyze data from different sources (e.g. project boards, financial systems, data stores, SQL, etc.) and using appropriate tools to make meaningful programme decisions

Knowledge of a broad range of techniques for conducting technical analysis and is able to interpret data into insights to inspire change

Proficiency in budgeting, cost control, and financial resource management

Strong knowledge of vendor management, purchase orders, and invoice monitoring

Familiarity with financial reporting, variance analysis, and compliance standards

Essential Education:

Bachelor’s or Master's Degree CS, CE, EE or equivalent experience

PMP or Agile certification preferred. Equivalent experience also considered

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

