Technical Project Graduate - Houston, TX

Grade J Responsible for supporting the delivery of business analysis and consulting through assisting with a variety of activities including documenting queries, issues and ad-hoc requests that in support of development of business cases that may be converted into deliverable IT solutions and /or IT projects.

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



Grade JResponsible for supporting the delivery of business analysis and consulting through assisting with a variety of activities including documenting queries, issues and ad-hoc requests that in support of development of business cases that may be converted into deliverable IT solutions and /or IT projects.



Please note: you can apply to 1 bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year then we will only process the first application you make, and you’ll be withdrawn from any subsequent applications

Join us in creating, growing, and delivering innovation at pace, enabling us to thrive while transitioning to a net zero ‎world. All without compromising our operational risk management.

Working with us, you can do this by:

deploying our integrated capability and standards in service of our net zero and ‎safety ambitions

driving our digital transformation and pioneering new business models

collaborating to deliver competitive customer-focused energy solutions

originating, scaling and commercializing innovative ideas, and creating ground-breaking new ‎businesses from them

protecting us by assuring management of our greatest physical and digital risks.

Because together we are:

Originators, builders, guardians and disruptors.‎

Engineers, technologists, scientists and entrepreneurs.‎

Empathetic, curious, creative and inclusive.

We are looking for people who enjoy working at-pace, love embracing challenges, and have a passion for helping highly capable, cross-functional teams deliver to their potential. As a Technical Project Graduate, you will join a group that provides bp with planning, execution, and tracking capabilities that are key to the successful delivery of high-value digital programs.

Our Technical Project Graduates will be deployed to work in different areas of our business. The TPM Discipline partners with product management teams and software engineering squads to define objectives and key results, align delivery outcomes with overall product vision and strategy, and measure key performance indicators against delivery. You will be introduced to transferable skills that will allow you to support a team working directly with immediate business demand in one area, while also being given the opportunity to grow your knowledge and capabilities over time through exposure to different aspects of project management and software development lifecycle across our businesses. You will be introduced to a variety of technical and business domains and learn to use tools that support several delivery methodologies.

We embrace a culture of change and agility and expect our teams to continuously evolve and adapt to our changing world. We value great teammates, who can transcend organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and make those around them better. We actively seek out those who consider the perspective of others, while understanding and respecting cultural differences.

This role combines knowledge from traditional project management, program management, agile delivery, and product management. Some of the key accountabilities for this role include...

Supporting senior Technical Program Managers in end-to-end project deliveries focused on digital products, projects and programs, including planning, execution, and tracking of scope, financials, and schedule.

Coordinating across key teams (e.g., digital security, procurement, legal, etc.) to ensure established control processes are consistently applied.

Facilitating risk and issues tracking for projects and escalating program level risks to the appropriate level.

Supporting senior Technical Program Managers in their management of stakeholders and compliance with established governance processes up to the executive level.

Pursuing continuous improvement and sharing lessons learned across the Technical Program Management community.

Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.0 or higher

Must be in final year, graduating by May 2024

No sponsorship available for this position

Bachelor's or Master's Degree CS, CE, EE, MIS, BBA, MBA or equivalent experience

Strong Communications skills and the ability to operate in a complex, environment

Ability to identify and use metrics to analyze, understand, and communicate project performance

Ability to use technical details to drive constructive conversations with engineers

Ability to translate concepts into useful artefacts and documentation that can inform decision making

Strong organizational skills

Strong organizational skills Ability to balance strategic and tactical concerns and apply good judgement to decisions

Adaptability, fluidity, speed, and initiative in unstructured contexts

Ability to rapidly grasp new concepts, achieve a high-level familiarity with new technologies

An active seeker of feedback and a desire for continuous growth

We strongly believe in the value of bringing your whole-self to our organization. We commit to equal opportunity regardless of race, religion, creed, disability or sexual orientation. Every member of the BP family commits to the bp Values and Behaviors and seeks to uphold these standards in all that we do.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.