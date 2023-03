Job summary

Responsible for managing a team and delivering Engineering Leadership through provision of technical expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, recommendation of technical solutions and management of engineering studies and risk assessments, driving integrated and pragmatic solutions, whilst assisting in implementing engineering technical practices for the business to advance the technical integrity of assets.

As Technical Project Manager you will:

Be responsible for systematically managing safety in design including hazard identification, follow up and close out of actions related to design safety and HSE in project engineering.

Be responsible for the project technical delivery in the bid (seabed lease and/or offtake) and development (to FID) phases.

Provide leadership and direction to subject matter experts, package managers, consultant and contractor engineering teams and maintain those relationships

Ensure that key interfaces, risks and actions within OFW engineering are tracked, managed and necessary interventions identified and closed out.

Manage the development of an optimised and competitive Levelised Cost of Energy, by working with internal experts and consultants to defining project capital cost (CAPEX), development costs (DEVEX), operating costs (OPEX) and wind energy assessments.

Understand, quantify and articulate project delivery risk to enable transparent and fully informed business decisions to be made by project leadership.

Own the OFW engineering verification processes and be responsible for adherence to them for both bp and contractors.

Ensure knowledge transfer between projects;

What you will deliver

Fully assured technical inputs to optimised Levelised Cost of Energy assessments to allow valuation of seabed leases and offtake prices;

Early concept designs, design bases and assumptions underpinning cost estimates and delivery schedules;

Pre-FEED and FEED design and construction packages

Technical risk and opportunity registers;

Presentations to technical and business leadership teams;

Lessons learned and continuous improvement.

What you will need to be successful