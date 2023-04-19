Technical Project Manager (Hydrogen)

Job summary

Responsible for providing project management engineering expertise for projects up to medium complexity, providing oversight and direction to cross-discipline team members, 3rd party engineering and contract resources, applying advanced technical integrity to the project and ensuring work activities are completed across all phases of the project are delivered in accordance with industry-leading cost and schedules to ensure the maximum return on investment to BP and HSSE and ethical standards and in compliance with all relevant statutory requirements.

Role Synopsis: This role develops the strategy and manages the overarching Technology development and innovative solutions for new energy vectors in Shipping. You will need to develop and deliver solutions as projects through collaborative efforts across Shipping and using relevant partners, suppliers and consultants as necessary.

Engage with colleagues in T&S, G&LCE, I&E and other stakeholders from time to time to prioratise business requirements, deliver them and work closely with key stakeholders in Engineering Team, Marine Team, Strategy & Partnership team, HSEC team and others to leverage experience and expertise to deliver these priorities.

Key Accountabilities: Develop and manage the new energy vectors Technology plan for Shipping.

Propose and develop maritime solutions in line with technology plan and T&S / G&LCE business priorities.

Lead and project manage the various activities to deliver the innovation and solutions.

Work closely with commercial project managers to deliver end to end value chain in maritime space.

Deliver and contribute to internal governance and decisions for Shipping solutions.

Develop and deliver technical capability plan for Hydrogen vectors.

Collaborate with other business segments to encourage knowledge sharing and build both internal & external networks and partner relationships.

Keep the business informed through regular stakeholder engagement and presentations.

Essential Education: Class 1 (Engine) Certificate of Competency or degree in an engineering discipline.

Certification in Project management.

Chartered Engineer / Professional Engineer

Other related experience will be considered.

Essential Experience /Job Requirements Leadership experience in managing and delivering portfolio of projects.

Experience with developing or implementing new technology in maritime industry.

Experience in high pressure and / or cryogenic systems.

Leadership skills to influence stakeholders and decision makers at all levels.

Leadership skills to lead a diverse team in a matrix organisation.

Ability to articulate complex solutions in simple language.

Excellent communications skills and an ability to work in a multi-cultural business environment.

Safety leadership and risk management experience.

Desirable Criteria: Ability to manage ambiguity and deliver solutions to resolve challenging technical problems.

Experience of techno-economic evaluation

Responsible for providing project management engineering expertise for projects up to medium complexity, providing oversight and direction to cross-discipline team members, 3rd party engineering and contract resources, applying advanced technical integrity to the project and ensuring work activities are completed across all phases of the project are delivered in accordance with industry-leading cost and schedules to ensure the maximum return on investment to BP and HSSE and ethical standards and in compliance with all relevant statutory requirements.