Technical Project Manager - Legal

We are looking for people who enjoy working at-pace, love embracing challenges, and have a passion for helping highly capable, cross-functional teams deliver on their potential. As a Technical Project Manager, you will join a group that provides bp with planning, execution, and tracking capabilities that key to the successful delivery of high-value digital programs. Our Technical Project Managers are deployed to work in different areas of our business. We partner with product management teams and software engineering squads to define objectives and key results, align delivery outcomes with overall product vision and strategy, and measure key performance indicators against delivery. You will bring transferable skills that allow you to support immediate business demand in one area, while also being given the opportunity to grow your knowledge and capabilities over time through exposure to different projects across our businesses. You will be expected to demonstrate an understanding of enterprise systems and technologies that span a diverse technology and technology delivery methods. We embrace a culture of change and agility and expect our teams to continuously evolve and adapt to our changing world. We value great teammates, who can transcend organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and make those around them better. We actively seek out those who consider the perspective of others, while understanding and respecting cultural differences.
Your focus will be within our legal function, supporting bp counsel, project managers, paralegals, our collections team, and our trading and shipping support staff. You will become the electronic discovery (eDiscovery) technical subject matter expert to provide support to the Litigation and I&E teams.
The objective of the eDiscovery platform is to discover, extract, process, filter, and export investigation electronic data from multiple data sources producing legally defensible electronic evidence. In this role, you will bring your deep understanding of business operations and subject matter expertise of legal process and data management practices to ensure effective and timely business outcomes. You will also support legal in developing strategies around emerging technology to meet our storage and retention requirements as we discover and apply the platform to new, relevant data sources.
This role combines knowledge from traditional project management, program management, agile delivery, and product management with a focus on supporting our legal teams. Some of the key accountabilities for this role include:
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
