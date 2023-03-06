Technical Project Manager (Offshore Wind)

Job summary

Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.



You will join our Engineering department where we are building a brilliant team to deliver our ambitious renewable targets with competitive bids on Offshore Wind (OWF) projects. This will be an outstanding opportunity for you to be a part of the team from the start and set things up right from the very beginning.



As the Technical Project Manager, within Offshore Wind Engineering, you will work on international projects at all stages of planning, alongside experts from consultancies, contractors, government entities and other stakeholders. You will contribute to competitive auctions (for seabed leases and power offtake agreements), tenders and Merger and Acquisition (M&A) opportunities.



This role is advertised in our UK office locations however we are open to considering candidates from Copenhagen, Hamburg and Madrid.



About the role:



In this role you will have an opportunity to:



• Provide technical input into bids (seabed lease and/or offtake) and project development phase (to FID).

• Lead interfaces across all engineering packages and procurement

• Ensure that key interfaces, risks, opportunities and actions within OFW engineering are tracked, managed and necessary interventions identified and closed out.

• Manage the development of an optimised and competitive LCoE, by working with internal experts and consultants to define DEVEX, CAPEX, OPEX and wind energy assessment.

• Understand, quantify and articulate project delivery risk to enable transparent and fully informed business decisions to be made by project leadership.

• Ensure adherence to OFW engineering verification processes by both bp and contractors.

• Oversee production of reference cases, concept designs, design bases and assumptions underpinning cost estimates and delivery schedules.

• Make presentations to technical and business leadership teams.

• Ensure knowledge transfer between projects, capturing lessons learned and continuous improvement.

• Provide leadership and direction to subject matter experts, package managers, consultant and contractor engineering teams.



About you:



You will be required to have an Engineering degree in a relevant discipline and preferably hold MSc/MEng. It will also be desired if you have Chartership or Professional Engineering accreditation.



In addition, you will need to have:



- Minimum 10 years’ experience of project management in the energy industry, with at least 2 years’ experience of offshore wind or similar projects.

- Proven team management and leadership experience and skills to motivate, engage and drive performance of a large team of specialists.

- Strong relationship management, influencing and collaboration skills to work with diverse groups of stakeholders and teams.

- Ability to work with complex, ambiguous and limited data.

- Strategic thinking and understanding of the bigger picture while driving focus on what really matters to the business.

