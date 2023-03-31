Technical Project Manager - Onshore Wind

Job summary

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of wind and solar energy. A career in low carbon energy is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in supporting bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our wind and solar projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.



We are looking for a Technical Project Manager to join the Onshore Wind & Solar team. This position will be a member of the New Markets team and will support the origination, scoping and early feasibility assessment of onshore wind, solar and storage projects primarily in support of large integrated hydrogen projects and decarbonization of bp’s hydrocarbon assets.



The successful individual will bring expertise renewable energy technologies, resource measurement, yield assessment, concept design, engineering, construction and operations to the early stages of project development. They will work closely with business developers, project developers and central technical specialists to ensure projects are appropriately assessed, designed and drive value as far as practical in the early development stages.



This position requires an experienced professional with the ability to act both autonomously and as part of multi-disciplinary and international teams. You will bring a strong understanding of the technical elements of renewable energy projects with a focus on the origination, scoping and feasibility stages. The individual will have the ability to engage effectively with external consultants, the onshore Technical Centre of Excellence, project developers, business developers and bp senior management.



We may be able to be flexible on alternative bp office locations.

Key Accountabilities:

Work closely with other bp functions such as hydrogen and hydrocarbon regions to identify, originate and assess onshore renewables project development opportunities typically in support of multi-GW scale hydrogen production or decarbonization of bp’s hydrocarbon assets.

Lead and manage the technical elements of early stage project development up to Feasibility at which point projects will be handed over to dedicated project teams.

Take responsibility for coordinating all technical aspect of projects up to Feasibility including resource measurement, yield assessment, geotechnical, grid connection, technology, engineering, constructability and operability assessments that relate to onshore renewables.

Provide technical input into project approval processes, ensure appropriate technical assurance and comprehensive handovers.

Work closely with business developers, project developers and central technical specialists to ensure projects are appropriately assessed and key technical risks are identified.

Support acquisition processes as required including leading the technical elements of diligence assessments.

Lead interactions with technical consultants to deliver project studies, assessments and early-stage design work.

Collaborate with grid connection specialists and consultants to develop interconnection strategies and submit connection applications if required.

Provide input into site specific project development budgets and delivery programmes

Ensure compliance with relevant bp and industry policies, standards, regulations and best practices.

Capture, communicate, and apply lessons learned and best practices to the screening and feasibility assessment process.

Demonstrate leadership values & behaviors which promote a safe and environmentally responsible work culture and ensure HSSE risks are considered in the screening and feasibility assessments.

Essential Education & Experience: