Gas & Low Carbon Energy are looking for a Technical Project Manager to join the Onshore Renewables r team. This position will support the origination, scoping and early feasibility assessment of onshore wind, solar and storage projects primarily in support of large integrated hydrogen projects and decarbonization of bp’s hydrocarbon assets. The successful individual will bring expertise renewable energy technologies, resource measurement, yield assessment, concept design, engineering, construction and operations to the early stages of project development. They will work closely with business developers, project developers and central technical specialists to ensure projects are appropriately assessed, designed and drive value as far as practical in the early development stages. This position requires an experienced professional with the ability to act both autonomously and as part of multi-disciplinary, multi-functional, and global teams. You will bring a strong understanding of the technical elements of renewable energy projects with a focus on the origination, scoping and feasibility stages. The individual will have the ability to engage effectively with external consultants, the onshore Technical Centre of Excellence, project developers, business developers and bp senior management.

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Project Management Group



Work closely with other bp functions such as hydrogen and hydrocarbon regions to identify, originate and assess onshore renewables project development opportunities typically in support of multi-GW scale hydrogen production or decarbonization of bp’s hydrocarbon assets.

Lead and manage the technical elements of early stage project development up to Feasibility at which point projects will be handed over to dedicated project teams.

Take responsibility for coordinating all technical aspect of projects up to Feasibility including resource measurement, yield assessment, geotechnical, grid connection, technology, engineering, constructability and operability assessments that relate to onshore renewables.

Provide technical feedback into project approval processes, ensure appropriate technical assurance and comprehensive handovers.

Work closely with business developers, project developers and central technical specialists to ensure projects are appropriately assessed and key technical risks are identified.

Support acquisition processes as required including leading the technical elements of diligence assessments.

Lead interactions with technical consultants to deliver project studies, assessments and early-stage design work.

Collaborate with grid connection specialists and consultants to develop interconnection strategies and submit connection applications if required.

Provide feedback into site specific project development budgets and delivery programmes

Ensure compliance with relevant bp and industry policies, standards, regulations and best practices.

Capture, communicate, and apply lessons learned and standard processes to the screening and feasibility assessment process.

Demonstrate bp beliefs which promote a safe and environmentally responsible work culture and ensure HSSE risks are considered in the screening and feasibility assessments.

A minimum of 8 years experience in managing technical elements of energy and infrastructure projects with 5 years direct experience in onshore wind and solar with a particular focus on project origination and early-stage feasibility assessment and / or concept design. Hydrogen experience a plus.

A range of experience covering technical elements of projects including resource measurement, yield assessment, geotechnical, grid connection, technology, engineering, construction management and operations.

A good understanding of how the technical inputs affect procurement, project financing, investment case development and value.

Able to optimise project concepts to deliver low levelized cost of electricity or hydrogen without compromising on safety.

The ability to interact effectively with internal and external project collaborators e.g. partners, local communities, supplier, contractors, politicians, authorities and regulators.

Project management experience and knowledge of industry standards.

Minimum bachelor’s degree in a technical field. Master’s degree a plus.

Ability and willingness to travel as required to successfully perform in this role, approximately up to 50%.

Why join us!



At bp, we support our people to grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefit can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.