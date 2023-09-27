Job summary

Responsible for supporting project and product delivery, using sound technical capabilities to define, document and carry out small projects, agreeing approach, plans and performance criteria, managing costs and stakeholder engagement, and identifying and addressing risks to ensure the success of the project and support continuous improvement. Specialism: Project and Product Delivery.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting project and product delivery, using sound technical capabilities to define, document and carry out small projects, agreeing approach, plans and performance criteria, managing costs and stakeholder engagement, and identifying and addressing risks to ensure the success of the project and support continuous improvement. Specialism: Project and Product Delivery.



Job Description:

We are looking for people who enjoy working at-pace, love embracing challenges, and have a passion for helping highly capable, cross-functional teams deliver on their potential! As a Technical Project Manager, you will join a group that provides bp with planning, execution, and tracking capabilities that key to the successful delivery of high-value digital programs.

Our Technical Project Managers are deployed to work in different areas of our business. We partner with product management teams and software engineering squads to define objectives and key results, align delivery outcomes with overall product vision and strategy, and measure key performance indicators against delivery. You will bring transferable skills that allow you to support immediate business demand in one area, while also being given the opportunity to grow your knowledge and capabilities over time through exposure to different projects across our businesses. You will be expected to demonstrate an understanding of enterprise systems and technologies that span a diverse technology and technology delivery methods.

We embrace a culture of change and agility and expect our teams to continuously evolve and adapt to our changing world. We value great teammates, who can transcend organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and make those around them better. We actively seek out those who consider the perspective of others, while understanding and respecting cultural differences.

Your Focus

Your focus will be on supporting the development of bespoke digital products that empower our customers to explore, think, and do e.g. disruptive tech, customized solutions, and tech PoCs/MVPs. You will be tasked with the responsibility of supporting project and product delivery, using sound technical capabilities to define, document and carry out small projects, agreeing approach, plans and performance criteria, managing cost and stakeholder engagement and identifying and addressing risk to ensure the success of the project and support continuous improvement.

Key Accountabilities

This role combines knowledge from traditional project management, program management, agile delivery, and product management with a focus on Technology Acceleration and Product Delivery. Some of the key accountabilities for this role include:

End-to-end project delivery for Technology Acceleration and Product Delivery focused digital products, projects, and programs, including planning, execution, and tracking for scope, financials, and schedule.

Application of compliance and risk management, coordinating across key teams (e.g. digital security, procurement, legal, etc.) and accounting for global privacy requirements.

Transparent communications between the project and its stakeholders up to the executive level.

Continuous improvement and sharing of lessons learned across the Technical Program Management community.

Essential Education:

Bachelor’s or Master's Degree CS, CE, EE or equivalent experience

PMP or Agile certification highly desirable. Equivalent experience also considered

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Shown experience in Project Management or Technical Delivery Management roles

Strong Communications skills and the ability to operate in a complex, enterprise-scale environment

Experience with both Agile and Waterfall methodologies

Experience managing budgets and other project financials

Experience managing project or operational risks

Ability to identify and use metrics to analyze, understand, and communicate program performance

Working knowledge of software development, system implementation, and product lifecycles

Ability to use technical details to drive constructive conversations with Engineers

Ability to translate ideas and thoughts into useful artefacts and documentation that can inform decision making.

Ability to collect and analyze data from different sources (e.g. log files, data stores, SQL, API, etc.) to make meaningful program decisions

Knowledge of a broad range of techniques for conducting technical analysis and understands the application of those

Desirable criteria

Strong organizational skills

Ability to balance strategic and tactical concerns and apply good judgement to decisions

Adaptability, fluidity, speed, and initiative in unstructured contexts

Ability to rapidly grasp new concepts, achieve a high-level familiarity with new technologies

An active seeker of feedback and a desire for continuous growth

Additional Information

We strongly believe in the value of bringing your whole-self to our organization. We commit to equal opportunity regardless of race, religion, creed, disability, or sexual orientation. Every member of the BP family commits to the bp Values and Behaviors and seeks to uphold these standards in all that we do.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.