Job summary

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Grade GResponsible for managing a team and delivering Engineering Leadership through provision of technical expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, recommendation of technical solutions and management of engineering studies and risk assessments, driving coordinated and pragmatic solutions, whilst assisting in implementing engineering technical practices for the business to advance the technical integrity of assets.



Job Description:

BP is looking for a motivated Technical Project Manager

(m/w/d), Offshore Wind

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reinvent energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well.

To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany.

Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

Your tasks:

Leading all technical development activities for offshore wind in the country, from pre-bid until FID

Lead all pre-bid activities to support origination and bid team to submit winning bids

Leading the development of a project plan, with appropriately detailed schedule, resource plan and budget in line with the defined objectives

Providing cross-discipline coordination with other project team members to drive integrated integrity of the project and to ensure that work is carried out effectively and efficiently

Identifying and leading coordination of key interfaces to ensure smooth project execution

Ensuring alignment with project processes and driving good project management team, aligning with HSSE requirements

Identifying, developing and maintaining working relationships with all applicable partners

Reporting into Head of Technical Project Management (global) and Offshore Wind Head of Country (Local)

Our requirements:

Degree or equivalent experience in Engineering, Science or related field

Validated experience within offshore wind development, ideally in the North- or Baltic Sea.

Being a leader and integrator who is an inclusive and supportive individual capable of building positive relationships, influencing and collaborating with others; understanding the big picture and driving focus on what matters; able to work with sophisticated, ambiguous and limited data.

Proven track record of project management skills.

Interpersonal skills, ability to lead by example and to lead without line authority.

Demonstrable ability to influence in areas of control.

Ability to interact with external partners, for example with suppliers, government authorities, or regional partners.

Strong technical understanding of offshore wind energy infrastructure and supply chain.

What we offer:

bp stands for agile working in a digitalised, team-oriented and international working environment

Flexible and mobile working as well as 30 days of annual leave

Attractive compensation package (company pension scheme, bonus and share programme, Aral fuel card, group accident insurance, various special benefits)

International career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external training opportunities

Structured onboarding programme and buddy support

Subsidised canteen as well as hot drinks and water for free

Commitment to society: bp doubles the donations made privately by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

Programmes to improve the work-life balance



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Asking for Feedback, Authentic Leadership, Coaching, Creating a high performing team, Delegation, Empowering Others, Giving Feedback, Goal Setting, Inclusive Leadership, Leading through ambiguity, Leading through Change, Long Term Planning, Managing Performance, Mentoring, Receiving Feedback, Shaping strategy, Strategic Thinking, Team Development, Translating strategy into plans, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

