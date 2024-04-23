This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

We are looking for people who enjoy working at-pace, love embracing challenges, and have a passion for helping highly capable, cross-functional teams deliver on their potential. As a Technical Project Manager, you will join a group that provides bp with planning, execution, and tracking capabilities that key to the successful delivery of high-value digital programs.

Our Technical Project Managers are deployed to work in different areas of our business. We partner with product management teams and software engineering squads to define objectives and key results, align delivery outcomes with overall product vision and strategy, and measure key performance indicators against delivery. You will bring transferable skills that allow you to support immediate business demand in one area, while also being given the opportunity to grow your knowledge and capabilities over time through exposure to different projects across our businesses. You will be expected to demonstrate an understanding of enterprise systems and technologies that span a diverse technology and technology delivery methods.

We embrace a culture of change and agility and expect our teams to continuously evolve and adapt to our changing world. We value great teammates, who can transcend organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and make those around them better. We actively seek out those who consider the perspective of others, while understanding and respecting cultural differences.

Your focus will be within our legal function, supporting bp counsel, project managers, paralegals, our collections team, and our trading and shipping support staff. You will become the electronic discovery (eDiscovery) technical subject matter expert to provide support to the Litigation and I&E teams.

The objective of the eDiscovery platform is to discover, extract, process, filter, and export investigation electronic data from multiple data sources producing legally defensible electronic evidence. In this role, you will bring your deep understanding of business operations and subject matter expertise of legal process and data management practices to ensure effective and timely business outcomes. You will also support legal in developing strategies around emerging technology to meet our storage and retention requirements as we discover and apply the platform to new, relevant data sources.

This role combines knowledge from traditional project management, program management, agile delivery, and product management with a focus on supporting our legal teams. Some of the key accountabilities for this role include...

End-to-end project delivery for legal-focused digital products, projects and programs, including planning, execution, and tracking for scope, financials, and schedule.

Application of compliance and risk management, coordinating across key teams (e.g. digital security, procurement, legal, etc.) and accounting for global privacy requirements

Transparent communications between the project and its stakeholders up to the executive level

Continuous improvement and sharing of lessons learned across the Technical Program Management community



Essential Experience:

Proven experience in Project Management or Technical Delivery Management roles

Experience in working in the electronic discovery field and legal data management

Strong Communications skills and the ability to operate in a complex, enterprise-scale environment

Experience with both Agile and Waterfall methodologies

Experience managing budgets and other project financials

Experience managing project or operational risks

Ability to identify and use metrics to analyze, understand, and communicate program performance

Working knowledge of software development, system implementation, and product lifecycles

Knowledge of technologies commonly used in electronic discovery and legal fields and the application of those to solve business problems

Ability to use technical details to drive constructive conversations with engineers

Ability to translate ideas and thoughts into useful artefacts and documentation that can inform decision making.

Ability to collect and analyze data from different sources (e.g. log files, data stores, SQL, API, etc.) to make meaningful program decisions

Knowledge of a broad range of techniques for conducting technical analysis and understands the application of those

Desirable Experience:

Strong organizational skills

Ability to balance strategic and tactical concerns and apply good judgement to decisions

Adaptability, fluidity, speed, and initiative in unstructured contexts

Ability to rapidly grasp new concepts, achieve a high-level familiarity with new technologies

An active seeker of feedback and a desire for continuous growth

Ability to collaborate with stakeholders at all levels, in the determination of business requirements and business process improvement

Energy company litigation experience

Experience using Legal document management systems, ALC, Cellebrite, PowerShell, Enterprise Vault, FTK, T360, CPI Patent Management System, and trademark applications (IPPO & EPO)

Knowledge and understanding of legal trends affecting e-Discovery and legal including software applications, legal compliance in UK and MOW as well as legal governance globally in terms of data management, digital evidence and collection

Essential Education:

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience

PMP or Agile certification preferred. Equivalent experience also considered

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.