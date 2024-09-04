Technical Project Manager

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

This role combines knowledge from traditional project management, agile delivery, and product management with a focus in customized web application development and utilization of off the shelf products where applicable. Some of the key accountabilities for this role include...

Project Run multiple globally distributed team of 15-20 engineers & analysts delivering data products in the energy trading industry.

Drive a distributed team to achieve results and meet delivery timelines, focusing on data management, governance, and analytics.

Maintain a positive team culture, fostering collaboration and effective communication in a data-driven environment.

Use Azure DevOps for project management, tracking progress, and leading user stories and issues related to data projects.

Apply technical know-how in cloud, databases, data engineering, SQL to support development and operations in data-intensive domains.

Track metrics specific to data projects to measure team performance and identify areas for improvement.

Coach and mentor team members with expertise in data management, governance, data quality, visualization, modelling, and analytics!

Run daily stand-ups, retrospectives, and other Agile ceremonies tailored to the needs of data-driven initiatives across multiple squads.

Use techniques for teamwork, representing the team in Scrum of Scrum meetings involving technology and commercial customers.

Collaborate with engineers, product managers, automation testers, and other teams involved in data projects.

End-to-end project delivery for Analytics Data Platform focused digital products, project governance, planning, execution, benefits realization and tracking for scope, financials, and schedule.

Application of compliance and risk management, coordinating across critical teams (e.g. digital security, procurement, legal, etc.) and accounting for global regulatory requirements.

Clear communications between the project and its partners up to the executive level.

Encouraging the adoption of Technical Project and Programme Manager standards and practices and encouraged behaviors across the Technical Programme Manager field

Essential Education:

Bachelor’s or Master's Degree CS, CE, EE or equivalent experience!

PgMP, PMP, or Agile certification preferred. Equivalent experience also considered

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

5+ years of proven experience in Project Management or Technical Delivery Management roles

Experience with both Agile and Waterfall methodologies and deep expertise in at least one methodology

Validated experience as an Agile Scrum Master/Programme Manager, leading multiple squads in the trading and financial services industry with a focus on complex data engineering projects.

Strong communications skills and the ability to operate in a complex, enterprise-scale environment

Ability to deliver effective presentations to large technical and commercial audiences of 100+.

Experience of working in globally distributed teams, managing remote team members in data-intensive domains.

Experience of service delivery and follow the sun operations working with globally distributed teams.

Experience of change delivery within business functions and IT

Extensive knowledge of software development, system implementation, and product lifecycles

Ability to take an integrated view of concurrent projects that cross team and domain boundaries and simplify delivery by actively identifying patterns that improve efficiency and promote reuse of existing solutions

Partner with managers of design and engineering teams to ensure focus on fit-for-purpose solutions, and drive efficient delivery of right outcomes for the customer and organization

Ability to convey detailed technical knowledge by speaking to engineering teams in their own language

Capable of holding an engineering team to a high standard and reviewing design decisions, recognizing when a design or solution requires additional technical guidance

Understands system architectures and can optimally handle changes across multiple products and projects to ensure that the integrity of upstream or downstream dependencies is maintained.

Knowledge and experience of assessing testing practices, use of testing tools and techniques

Use of Azure Devops (or Jira) to run delivery: Epics, Product Backlog Items, Stories

Exposure to Devops delivery principles and tooling: automation, CI/CD

Experience of customized software delivery, platform delivery, operation team management



Travel Requirement:

Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



