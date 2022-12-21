Technical Project Manager - Solar & Onshore Wind

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of wind and solar energy. A career in low carbon energy is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in supporting bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our wind and solar projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.
We are looking for a Technical Project Manager to join the Onshore Wind & Solar team. This position will be a member of the New Markets team and will support the origination, scoping and early feasibility assessment of onshore wind, solar and storage projects primarily in support of large integrated hydrogen projects and decarbonization of bp’s hydrocarbon assets.
The successful individual will bring expertise renewable energy technologies, resource measurement, yield assessment, concept design, engineering, construction and operations to the early stages of project development. They will work closely with business developers, project developers and central technical specialists to ensure projects are appropriately assessed, designed and drive value as far as practical in the early development stages.
This position requires an experienced professional with the ability to act both autonomously and as part of multi-disciplinary and international teams. You will bring a strong understanding of the technical elements of renewable energy projects with a focus on the origination, scoping and feasibility stages. The individual will have the ability to engage effectively with external consultants, the onshore Technical Centre of Excellence, project developers, business developers and bp senior management.
We may be able to be flexible on alternative bp office locations.
Key Accountabilities