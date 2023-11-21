Technical Project Manager (m/f/d), Offshore Wind

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Project Management Group



Grade GResponsible for providing project management engineering expertise for projects up to medium complexity, providing oversight and direction to cross-discipline team members, 3rd party engineering and contract resources, applying advanced technical integrity to the project and ensuring work activities are completed across all phases of the project are delivered in accordance with industry-leading cost and schedules to ensure the maximum return on investment to BP and HSSE and ethical standards and in compliance with all relevant statutory requirements.



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

Become part of the future and support bp in the energy turnaround in the German offshore wind market! With the award to develop two North Sea wind projects with a total capacity of 4 GW, bp enters the German offshore wind market.

Our global offshore wind project pipeline of up to 9.2 GW net, lines up with hydrogen, biofuels as well as electric mobility solutions in our transformation and sets another sign for a climate-neutral future. #netzero2050

Member of the Project Management Team, representing the engineering function and leading technical development activities from pre-bid until FID

Working alongside the bid manger, responsible for technical inputs to achieve competitive bids for seabed leases and power offtakes

Leading the engineering aspects of the project execution plan, with appropriately detailed schedule, resource plan and budget in line with the defined objectives

Approving engineering decisions and accountable for the Engineering Verification Plan.

Providing coordination across the engineering packages to drive technical integrity of the project

Identifying and leading coordination of cross-functional interfaces (e.g. HSE, consenting and permitting, procurement, finance, legal) to enable smooth project execution

Responsible for achieving adherence to project engineering management processes, complying with all applicable HSE requirements

Identifying, developing and maintaining working relationships with internal and external stakeholders

Reporting into Senior Technical Project Managemer (regional) and Offshore Wind Head of Country or Head of Ports and Transport and Installation (Local)

Degree in Engineering, Science or related discipline

Fluent in English and German

Minimum of 10 years of experience within offshore wind development, ideally in the North- or Baltic Sea

Being a leader and integrator who is an inclusive and respectful individual capable of building strong relationships, influencing and collaborating with others; understanding the big picture and driving focus on what matters; able to work with complex, ambiguous and limited data

Proven track record of project management skills

People skills, ability to lead by example and to lead without line authority

Demonstrable ability to influence in areas of limited control

Ability to professionally interact with external stakeholders, for example with suppliers, government authorities, or regional stakeholders

Strong technical understanding of offshore wind energy infrastructure and supply chain

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidised meals and more

Job sharing and part-time work

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidised training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

#lifeatbp

We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.