Technical Sales & Marketing Development Program (Early Career)

Job summary

Grade J Responsible for providing customer service support to help to ensure maximum customer satisfaction, assisting the team in providing a communicative link between our products/services and our customers and building an accurate understanding of the customer's needs and expectations.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Grade JResponsible for providing customer service support to help to ensure maximum customer satisfaction, assisting the team in providing a communicative link between our products/services and our customers and building an accurate understanding of the customer's needs and expectations.



Job Description:

The Technical Sales & Marketing Development Program will be supporting bp's Castrol Lubricants business under our Customer & Products Entity. You will have the chance to work with and learn from some of the most dedicated professionals and will be part of a dynamic business and will work in an environment that is fast paced, yet casual and conducive to learning and building new skills.

This role will be a part of bp’s One Commercial early career program. Through this 3-year program, early careers will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed. Throughout the course of the development program, you may be required to move bp locations as part of your rotations or based on business needs. Length of rotations may vary. Locations for possible rotations in the program include but not limited to Wayne (NJ), Houston (TX), and Louisville (KY).



Rotations may be with the following areas:

Key Accounts

Heavy Duty Lubricant

National Accounts

Strategy

Customer Excellence Operations

DIY

Marketing

Responsibilities may vary, but could include:

Partnering with a sales professional to learn about account management, making sales presentations, cold calling, overcoming objections, and placing orders for customers, value selling, sales presentations, negotiations and invoicing

Learning about the lubricant needs for on road and off-road equipment.

Assuming responsibility for servicing a small group of distributor accounts, working on developing relationship with those distributor sales representatives

Learn how to conduct lubrication surveys that identify the best Castrol product for the application and how to calculate cost saving gained from using Castrol’s lubricants.

Learn to service larger retail businesses, category management and trade marketing

Projects such as competitive intelligence analysis

Developing marketing strategy and building marketing plans and promotions including trade and brand marketing, advertising and sponsorship

Gain an understanding of the budget and planning cycle, as well as business performance management

Perform data analysis in support of sales activities

Calling on key customers within various segments such as: automotive, machinery manufacturing, metals and aerospace

Developing skills required to troubleshoot and resolve customer product application issues

Assisting product development group with the testing of products in preparation for commercial launch at customer sites

Minimum requirements:

Open to all majors, but prefer Sales or Marketing

3.0 GPA

Bachelor’s degree completed prior to starting

Graduation dates: Dec 2023 through May 2024

No visa sponsorship is available for this position

Start Date: August 2024



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

