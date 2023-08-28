Technical Sales & Marketing Development Program (Early Career)

Grade J Responsible for providing customer service support to help to ensure maximum customer satisfaction, assisting the team in providing a communicative link between our products/services and our customers and building an accurate understanding of the customer's needs and expectations.
The Technical Sales & Marketing Development Program will be supporting bp's Castrol Lubricants business under our Customer & Products Entity. You will have the chance to work with and learn from some of the most dedicated professionals and will be part of a dynamic business and will work in an environment that is fast paced, yet casual and conducive to learning and building new skills.
This role will be a part of bp’s One Commercial early career program. Through this 3-year program, early careers will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed. Throughout the course of the development program, you may be required to move bp locations as part of your rotations or based on business needs. Length of rotations may vary. Locations for possible rotations in the program include but not limited to Wayne (NJ), Houston (TX), and Louisville (KY).
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
