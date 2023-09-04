Technical Sales Specialist

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Summary:



Job Description:

As part of bp, Castrol Lubricants is widely acknowledged as the world's leading specialist provider of Lubricant solutions. For more than 120 years as a global brand, Castrol sustained track record of innovation and technology leadership. We develop, manufacture, distribute and market most advanced lubricating oils, electric vehicle (EV) fluids, greases, high performance products and provide service and maintenance offers to customers in the automotive, transport, mining & industrial sectors across the globe.



Castrol’s stated purpose is “to keep the world moving”. We will continually evolve to respond quickly to our customers, competitors and markets and to be able to thrive in the future

The Lubricants Technical Specialist is a Perth based position responsible for identifying and delivering value add opportunities to our mining customers. This role will involve providing technical expertise to the customer as well as in supporting the Key Account Managers to ensure the long-term retention & profitability of our large mining & industrial customer portfolio.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand

About the Role:

- Identify and deliver agreed mining customer value cost down and product upsell opportunities.

- Develop a contact matrix with site engineering, planning and maintenance staff and adhere to the agreed contact frequency.

- Provide expert technical advice to nominated mining customers on the range of bp and Castrol products.

- Develop training materials and deliver to meet the needs of the business and nominated mining customers.

- Manage customer complaints arising from the use of bp/Castrol lubricants including leading investigations and compiling incident reports.

- Ensure customer reports and business cases are ‘fit for purpose’ and are adding value.

- Provide input into product development, highlighting customer and industry requirements and benefits.

- Act as the primary contact for nominated Key Account sites.

- Participate in Castrol customer entertainment events to strengthen customer relationships.

About You:

- Tertiary qualified in a technical discipline.

- Extensive experience in mining and/or hydrocarbon industry.

- Excellent technical aptitude and understanding of engineering.

- Ability to effectively communicate and manage lubricant related issues.

- High level of HSSE competency.

- Strong written and verbal communication skills as well as presentation skills.

- Competent product knowledge.

The Benefits

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who We Are’. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

• Generous salary package including annual bonus program, 12% super, share offer & fuel discounts.

• Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements (60/40 Hybrid working arrangement)

• Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture.

• Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Business Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.