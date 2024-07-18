Technical Service Engineer - Castrol Marine and Energy

Entity:Customers & Products
In Castrol Marine and Energy, we keep the marine industry moving, offering products, consultancy, and technical solutions for fleets and shipping. From high-performance engine oils and Environmentally Acceptable Lubricants to oil and greases.
The Technical Service Engineer will plan, organize, and effectively deliver a differentiated level of technical service to customers and target prospects consistent with our technical offer and in support of sector strategies. Coordinating the technical activities within different account teams and being the one stop shop for our high value customers and their complex lubricant questions and applications needs.
Since advanced English proficiency is a requirement for this position, we will only be considering CV's in English.
Bachelor´s degree in engineering and/or machinery maintenance, plant & asset reliability related fields.
Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role
