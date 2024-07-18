Technical Service Engineer - Castrol Marine and Energy

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Description:

In Castrol Marine and Energy, we keep the marine industry moving, offering products, consultancy, and technical solutions for fleets and shipping. From high-performance engine oils and Environmentally Acceptable Lubricants to oil and greases.

The Technical Service Engineer will plan, organize, and effectively deliver a differentiated level of technical service to customers and target prospects consistent with our technical offer and in support of sector strategies. Coordinating the technical activities within different account teams and being the one stop shop for our high value customers and their complex lubricant questions and applications needs.

Since advanced English proficiency is a requirement for this position, we will only be considering CV's in English.

Key accountabilities

Prepare and maintain up to date a Schedule of recommended lubricants for customer assets using available tools to establish an optimized machinery lubricant portfolio. Make recommendations regarding the use of products in Shipping or Oil & Gas applications aligned with OEM requirements. Guarantee that all product and service offers are appropriate for the application.

Responding to customers’ (and sales/customer service) technical queries on product, application, operational conditions and ensure customer satisfaction. Provide support for technical claims and complaints.

Conduct basic technical troubleshooting and make appropriate recommendations for the benefit of the customer, and our company's image and reputation.

Manage a central used oil analysis program for those assets where required and use the data to create recommendations directly with customers.

Establish and maintain strong technical relationships with customers, key regional OEMs, and stakeholders within the wider Lubricants organization.

Clearly demonstrate the differentiated value of the GME offer (products and services) to customers and target prospects.

Conduct technical trainings and presentations

Accountable to generate and communicate sales leads to the sales and business development functions through existing relationships, creating value playback and trade-up opportunities from customer and market insights. Supporting sales teams in developing clear understanding of technical needs and potential differentiation for target prospects.

Coordinating and conducting customer visits within HSSE guidelines and after appropriate training to ships, and yards for inspection, lubrication surveys, change-over visits etc.

Ensure that all relevant central technical databases are maintained and updated on a regular basis with insights and data from the region.

Job requirements

Education

Bachelor´s degree in engineering and/or machinery maintenance, plant & asset reliability related fields.

Experience and required skills

Proven experience in the shipping/offshore and/or marine industry, including both equipment maintenance and reliability experience. Experience selling products and/or services to shipping or marine companies will be phenomenal!

Theoretical and practical experience of the machinery as operated onboard seagoing vessels or by offshore companies.

Condition based maintenance experience.

Understanding of shipping, shipping companies, oil & gas market and global dynamics, trends, and regulatory environment.

Positive relationship management, influence and interpersonal skills to build and maintain relationships with diverse customers and stakeholders.

Effective verbal and written communication skills in Spanish and English. Full professional proficiency is a must.

Team spirit and a hands-on mentality

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

We provide phenomenal environment such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path. And outstanding benefits package, we offer life & health insurance, meal vouchers, and many others benefits!



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Aqueous geochemistry, Aqueous geochemistry, Biogeochemistry, Catalysis, Commercial Developments, Computational fluid dynamics, Computer tomography scanning, Core Analysis, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Enhanced Oil Recovery, Experimental Design, Finite Element Structural Analysis, Geothermal modelling, Intellectual Asset Management, Machinery Lubrication, Marine Energy, Marine Operations, Marine Technologies, Microbiology in the energy industry, Microscopy, Multi-physics modelling, Petrography, Presenting, Project Management {+ 7 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.