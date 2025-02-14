Technical Service Engineer - Global Marine Energy

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Research & Technology Group



Are you a technical expert with a passion for delivering technical solutions to customers? Do you thrive on solving complex challenges and providing technical insights? If so, we have a great opportunity for you.

The Technical Service Engineer (TSE) – Global Marine and Energy will plan, organise, and effectively deliver a differentiated level of technical service to customers and target prospects consistent with the Castrol Marine and Energy technical offer and in support of sector strategies. The TSE will coordinate the technical activities within different account teams and be the one stop shop for our high value customers and their complex lubricant questions and applications needs.

This role is based in the UK and will cover a defined customer portfolio in UK, Northwest Europe and Africa.

Prepare and maintain schedules of recommended lubricants for customer assets to establish an optimised machinery lubricant portfolio. Make recommendations regarding the use of products in Shipping or Oil & Gas applications aligned with OEM requirements.

Respond to customers’ (and sales/customer service) technical queries on product, application, operational conditions and ensure customer satisfaction. Provide support for technical claims and complaints.

Conduct technical troubleshooting and make appropriate recommendations for the benefit of the customer. Involve and coordinate internal and external partners to handle complex situations.

Manage a central used oil analysis program for customer assets and use the data to create recommendations directly with customers.

Establish and maintain strong technical relationships with customers, key regional OEMs, and partners within the wider Lubricants organisation.

Support sales teams in developing clear understanding technical needs and potential differentiation for target prospects.

Conduct technical trainings and presentations. Demonstrate the differentiated value of the GME offer (products and services) to customers and target prospects.

Coordinate and conduct visits within HSSE guidelines and after appropriate training to ships and yards for inspection, lubrication surveys, change-over visits etc.

Diploma/Tertiary Technical Qualification in Engineering, machinery maintenance, plant & asset reliability or adjacent field with relevant experience

Previous offshore industry experience, sailing experience as a Class 2 Engineer and above or Marine, Oil & Gas industry or Power gen industry engineering experience including both equipment maintenance and reliability experience.

Theoretical and practical experience of the main rotating machinery as operated by offshore companies.

Condition based maintenance experience.

Ability to develop, maintain and build new relationships with customers, OEMs and Industry bodies

Leverages resources and own networks to achieve goals and objectives

Understanding of shipping, oil & gas market and global dynamics, trends, regulatory environment desirable

Proven abilities of dealing with and influencing multiple internal and external partners both within and outside the organisation is essential for success in this role

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



